Spring Beauty Trends to Try This Winter

After the snowfall we had this weekend spring may be the last thing on our minds, but we have to admit we are getting a little sick of fall trends. We aren’t saying we are ready to rock pastels or beach waves, but we do think it is about time to switch out our dark and heavy routine for a lighter, softer look.
Taken straight from the Spring 2012 runway, here are 10 trends to incorporate into your winter regimen for an updated look while still appearing season appropriate.
Purple shadow is a great way to transition your dark smokey eye to a softer look for the spring.
Dip-dye may be out, but color is definitely still in. Try updating your 'do by including a brightly colored highlight to your hair.
You can never go wrong with nude nails, which is probably why they were such a trend on the Spring runways. Opt out of brightly hued reds and purples for a simpler, chicer nude this winter.
It is pretty clear why a pulled back trend like this would be popular during the summer. But braids and twists can be as equally decorative and useful in the winter months - no more hat hair!
A dewy cheek can look just as appealing in chilly weather as it can in the spring. Use highlighters to give yourself that winter glow.
You may not want to start putting flowers in your hair just yet, but don't be afraid to accessorize your locks this winter with some scarves and fabric.
Changing your part is probably the simplest way to completely change your look. Just add soft waves for a texturized look this winter.
If the recent red carpets are any indication, chignons are going to be a huge trend for award season way into the spring. Take a cue from these runway looks for a way to style your hair this season.
A much softer alternative to dark liners, just add a bit of taupe to your eyes to make them pop without being too overpowering.
Nothing makes us happier than a simply styled ponytail. Don't be afraid to pull back your hair this winter for a runway worthy look.