Spring Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now

As we scoured the backstage areas of fashion week this past September, we spotted trends everywhere. From low ponytails to statement eyeliner, there was no shortage of beauty looks we wanted to try. While the shows were forecasting the spring 2014 trends, we couldn’t help but notice a few looks that we could start wearing this season.

Between new French manicures at Desigual and orange lips at DKNY, there’s no reason why these spring trends can’t be worn year round. Sure, there were plenty of pale pink lips and fresh hairstyles that are better saved for warmer weather, but we’ve found 10 trends to start wearing ASAP. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which trend you’ll be trying first in the comments below!

