Spring Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now

As we scoured the backstage areas of fashion week this past September, we spotted trends everywhere. From low ponytails to statement eyeliner, there was no shortage of beauty looks we wanted to try. While the shows were forecasting the spring 2014 trends, we couldn’t help but notice a few looks that we could start wearing this season.
Between new French manicures at Desigual and orange lips at DKNY, there’s no reason why these spring trends can’t be worn year round. Sure, there were plenty of pale pink lips and fresh hairstyles that are better saved for warmer weather, but we’ve found 10 trends to start wearing ASAP. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which trend you’ll be trying first in the comments below!
They may be trends for next spring, but these are the runway makeup looks you can wear right now.
Braids: After seeing them on the runways for a few seasons in a row, it's clear that braids aren't going anywhere. Diesel showed this chic French braid on the runway, created by Guido Palau for Redken who said, "To me, a braided look will always be fashionable." We agree, Guido. To make sure your braid has no flyaways, use a bit of pomade or cream in your hair before you start braiding.
Brushed Up Brows: Brows should not only be bold, but also brushed up, as evidenced at Mara Hoffman's show. Makeup artist Alice Lane created the look which was, "brave and fearless, but also finished." For brushed up brows at home, use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to gently sweep hairs up and out.
Matte Lips: We love a good matte lipstick no matter what the season, and the cherry look at Helmut Lang works right now. Hannah Murray for NARS Cosmetics used Het Loo Satin Lip Pencil and Golshan Satin Lip Pencil combined for this color. If you're going to go for matte lips, make sure you exfoliate first as the look is much more drying than regular lip color.
Orange Lips: At DKNY, orange lipstick was all anyone could talk about. Makeup artist Charlotte Willer created this citrusy lip backstage using Maybelline ColorSensational Vivids Lip Color in Neon Red, but if you want to go for orange lips in the fall, opt for a deeper shade that's more rust than coral.
Slick & Sleek Hair: The slick hair look at Barbara Bui works on the runway, and it's perfect for second (or third!) day hair. Use a flexible hold mousse or gel to get the look, and leave the ends of your hair free of product.
Statement Liner: At Missoni, MAC makeup artist Lucia Pieroni created this graphic liner look using MAC Black Track Gel Eyeliner. Getting the look at home is as simple as not connecting your eyeliner at key places on your eye.
Textured Hair: The grunge beach waves at Alexander Wang were created by Guido Palau for Redken using Redken Powder Refresh for piece-y texture and finishing with Quick Tease 15. For this hairstyle, use a curling iron to curl hair in random pieces in different directions, leaving out the ends for an unfinished look.
Low Pony: Low ponytails ran rampant at Jason Wu, created by Odile Gilbert for Kerastase. Begin with stick straight hair and use a pomade to get hair to stay close to the head with no frizz, then pull into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck. For extra flair, add a rose gold metal barrette to the base of the pony.
The New French Manicure: Desigual showed off a white and coral look that's an update on the classic French manicure, courtesy of MAC Senior Artist Keri Blair. We love this look because of the endless color options possible, making it wearable every season of the year.