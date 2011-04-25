Orange Crush

We all know that the quickest and easiest way to update your makeup wardrobe is to grab the hottest lip color of the moment. This spring and summer, lips are bold and beautiful. Toss in a new shade and play up your pucker! We have seen a lot of reds and corals in the past and these shades do work now, too, but a new twist on an old favorite this season is more about orange! Don’t be afraid to try this citrus shade—as long as you go sheer, there is definitely an orange for you. Orange looks great with a tan and, when paired with highlighted skin and black mascara, can be a great way to look fresh fast. I road tested a few products and found quite a few that I loved.

Photo: © Luca Cannonieri

One super bright but really sheer shade that is a universal is Lipstick Queen’s Glossy Pencil in Genre. This jumbo-sized crayon acts like a gloss and lipstick in one, is really easy to apply and comes with its own sharpener. I found it to be very moisturizing, and it was so fun to apply.

If it’s a stain you are looking for, I really liked Benefit’s Cha Cha Tint (in stores in June). This stain can be used on cheeks as well as lips, and not only did I dab it on myself, but also on my friend who has really olive skin. It looked just as good on her!

I applied my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Creamsycle over top for a little kick of shine. Chantecaille’s Lip Chic in Geranium is a glossy sheer lipstick that is a little more subtle and contains lip plumping collagen and is paraben-free. When I wore this color, it felt so soothing on my lips and the color lasted all day. One little side note to wearing the orange lip, make sure your teeth are nice and white. Wearing orange lips can accentuate tarnished teeth so keep your smile gleaming.



See how orange lipstick looks on you in the Makeover Studio!

