15 New Spring Beauty Products We Want Now

This month, some of our favorite cosmetic and skin care companies have released new products aimed for the spring. While they’re on shelves now, many of the colors, formulas, and packaging are spring-driven. And if you’re a die-hard beauty fanatic, waiting until spring to purchase these cosmetics upgrades is just not an option.
Since it’s time to stock up on these beautiful new releases, we’ve rounded up the 15 new spring beauty products that we’re seriously drooling over. Click through the slideshow and get ready for your jaw to drop (and probably for your wallet to empty).
To celebrate Tarte's 15-year anniversary, they created this beautiful shade of blush called "celebrated." Made with Tarte's iconic Amazonian Clay, this nutrient-rich blush looks beautiful on the skin for up to 12 hours of fade-free, flawless wear.
(Tartelette Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush; $26 at tartecosmetics.com)
For those of you who went wild over the original Too Faced Chocolate Bar Palette, you're probably screaming in excitement right now. This deeper, warmer version of its original features 16 antioxidant-rich, cocoa powder-infused shadows in matte and shimmer shades that are truly sweet (no, really.. they actually smell like chocolate).
(Too Faced Semi-Sweet Chocolate Bar Palette; $49 at sephora.com)
For those of you who are constantly on-the-go, this 5-piece bareMinerals travel kit is your new BFF. Inside are some of the best bareMinerals products including a Mini Well-Rested Face & Eye brightener, Boost Mineral Veil finishing powder, the 5-in-1 BB Advanced Performance cream eye shadow, a precious pink blush, and a Mini Marvelous Moxie lip gloss in Rebel!
(bareMinerals Fresh & Flawless 5-Piece Fresh-Face Collection; $39 at sephora.com)
With beautiful notes in each fragrance—everything from juicy mandarin, apple blossom, and lotus flower—you'll love this fresh and flowery spring scent. It's a luscious blend of sparkling fruits and a sheer floral that is both delicate and feminine—and will keep you smelling fresh and clean all spring!
(Marc Jacobs Sorbet Collection–Marc Jacobs Daisy Sorbet Eau de Toilette; $76 at ulta.com & Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Sorbet Eau de Toilette; $89 at ulta.com)
This has to be one of the most unique eyeshadow palettes we've ever seen. These 5 shadows are long-wear and crease-resistant richly-pigmented shades in a range of matte to shimmer finishes for an endless array of creative eye looks. Best part is you can even create your own colors by blending together inside the palette.
(Hourglass Modernist Eyeshadow Palette; $58 at sephora.com)
Coming in eight gorgeous colors, this lightweight, revolutionary lip color features a lip tint suspended in a deep conditioning oil. While this is a new product for spring, we'd love to use this baby all winter long to keep our dry, chapped lips nice and moisturized.
(Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Tint-In-Oil; $32 at sephora.com)
If you're looking to restore the youthful glow you used to have, this renewal serum by Originals will do the trick. For fresher, brighter, and smoother skin, use this beautiful new serum that helps to minimize the appearance of imperfections that is formulated with Canadian willowherb, Persian silk tree, and a potent blend of optics to leave your skin looking Photoshopped.
(Origins Original Skin Renewal Serum with Willowherb; $39 at sephora.com)
This green, woody fragrance represents "a woman unveiling her most essential self." It will feature beautiful notes like lily of the valley bell and edamame accord and even darker notes of cashmeran woods.
(Balenciaga B.; $110 at sephora.com)
This leave-on lip mask is infused with a universal red-wine tint for an instant, glow while healing and softening lips with its blend of lanolin, vanilla extract, natural olive fruit, and jojoba oil. Bonus: it's also infused with tons of powerful antioxidants to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness.
(Bite Beauty Smashed Agave Lip Mask; $26 at sephora.com)
This seriously silky, sheer formula can be dabbed onto the cheeks and blended upward and outward and in the moderation that you choose. Best part is that this beautiful blush was formulated without phthalates and parabens.
(Butter London High Tea Cheeky Creme Blush Collection; $20 at ulta.com)
This set of six Butter London nail lacquers was created with nourishing treatments designed to strengthen, protect, repair, and hydrate nails. The set includes treatment polishes to remove excess cuticles, restore dry and damaged nails, prevent nail staining and fill ridges, and hydrate dry, peeling cuticles with safflower oil.
(Butter London Nail Apothecary 6-Piece Lacquer Set; $39 at sephora.com)
Talk about a gorgeous palette to keep in your purse! This bareMinerals READY Eyeshadow provides some seriously pigment-packed color that will blend like no other, even lasting up to 12 hours. It even delivers skin-nourishing benefits including reduced appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness.
(bareMinerals Ready Eyeshadow 8.0 The Sexy Neutrals; $39 at bareescentuals.com)
Another part of Tarte's 15-year anniversary is this incredible limited-edition collector’s version of its ultra-creamy Amazonian butter lipstick infused with murumuru and cupuacu butters. This new shade "ethereal pink” a beautiful tint to the lips while keeping them nice and moisturized.
(Tartelette Limited-Edition Amazonian Butter Lipstick; $16 at tartecosmetics.com)
Since highlighting and contouring is all the rage, Kat Von D made this seriously cool contour/highlight palette. These super silky, buildable powders blend effortlessly into the skin for a flawless, fade-proof finish that flatters every skin tone or face shape.
(Kat Von D Shade + Light Contour Palette; $46 at sephora.com)
For every lady who's constantly traveling, this eye brush capsule is the perfect, travel-size brush set that includes every brush you'll need for a flawless eye look. This limited-edition five-piece travel brush set also comes in this sleek and vibrant case.
(Sephora Collection Look Color in the Eye Brush Capsule; $22 at sephora.com)