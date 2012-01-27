Spring Beauty Looks Have a Retro Flare

Fashion these days is all about the regurgitation of the style from decades past, but we were pleased to see a bit of retro channeled beauty looks on the Spring runway.

From the ’40s “Victory Roll” to the pompadour twists from the ’50s, this season was all about taking inspiration from classic beauty styles and adding a modern twist to give each look a retro flare.

We take you through our favorite retro looks from the spring season and tell you how you can channel your inner Jacqueline Kennedy or Brigitte Bardot in the slide show above!