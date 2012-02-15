Spring Awakening: Scents to Swoon Over

Spring is just about to knock at your door (unless you’re like us, in which case you’ve been experiencing Spring for weeks now thanks to global warming) and that means one thing: it’s time for a new, invigorating perfume to take its place on your shelf. We rounded up 10 of our most anticipated spring scents, from unisex aromas to Lady Gaga’s bizarre concoction of blood and semen (we know … weird).
Scroll through the slide show and let us know what you think in the comment section below!
Lady Gaga Monster Perfume
Set to be released sometime in Spring 2012, Momma Monster is releasing her Monster perfume, said to smell "like blood and semen." Apparently with a few spritzes of this unconventional scent, you'll smell like a "little hooker". Um, we're curious to see what the perfume aisles in major department stores will smell like when this hits the floors.
Hermes Voyage d'Hermes
Set to hit stores March 2012, you and your man can share this fabulous fragrance enfused with fresh, musky woods.
Etat Libre D'Orange Bijou Romantique Eau de Pafum
Bijou Romantique includes top notes of pink pepper and lemon and base notes of vanilla and benjoin. It's described as "The portrait of a lady". Feminine and beautiful? Check.
Givenchy Very Irresistible Electric Rose
Liv Tyler is the face of Givenchy's new Very Irresistible Electric Rose fragrance, going on sale in April 2012. The smell is a perfect mix between rock 'n roll and florals.
Banana Republic Wildbloom Vert
Besides the fact that this bottle reminds us of a floating vase, we're also crazy about the "green" scent of Wildbloom Vert. You'll get a whiff of freshly cut grass, cucumber, green leaves, and anything else you can find in a swanky salad. Perfect for Spring!
Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Lys Soleia
This perfume is light and sweet - a delightful choice for this season. Lys Soleia will make its debut in Spring 2012. Plus, the adorable bottle makes it even more swoon-worthy.
Avon Infinite Moment for Her and Infinite Moment for Him
Love is in the air in spring! The Her and Him combination in this set ensures that you and your man both smell infinitely irresistible. Hers includes florals and vanilla, while His has notes of fresh black lavender and lucious woods.
Kenzo Amour I Love U
Packaging like this is why women everywhere always have perfume bottles working double-duty as decorations in their apartments. I Love U contains accents of violet, rose, and peach blossom, leaving you with an intense, enticing scent.
BLK DNM Perfume 11
We're a little obsessed with how our moods instantly lift when we smell BLK Perfume 11, the new unisex fragrance. You'll be able to pick up notes of incense, soft musks, and fir balsam in our favorite new perfume.
Nine West Love Fury
Launched in January 2012, Love Fury is destined to be one of your favorites come spring. Get ready for bright, floral scents with base notes of amber and sandalwood.