The Spring 2015 Beauty Trends to Know Right Now

After heading backstage to cover New York Fashion Week for Spring 2015, we’ve been gathering up the photos, expert tips, and necessary products to get ahead of the curve on the beauty trends that will be huge for spring. Overall, there’s a shift towards achievable hairstyles like undone buns and braids, striking techniques for eye makeup, and understated nails that still manage to make you look twice.

From Jason Wu to Peter Som to DKNY, we’ve pulled the 10 spring 2015 beauty trends you should know right now. Get inspired, learn a few techniques, and most importantly, have fun!

Braids: From the classic fishtail at Tome to this rocker chic triple-braid at Marissa Webb, braids were practically everywhere on the spring 2015 runways. While they’ve been seen for the past few seasons, spring is taking them to a new level by brushing up on the classics (like the French braid) and finding more intricate takes on old favorites (like the challenging five-strand braid).

Negative Space Nail Art: We first saw the beginning stages of negative space nails this fall, but after going backstage at Prabal Gurung, Creatures of the Wind, and more, it’s clear that less is more when it comes to nail designs. The look above at Nonoo spoke to both the use of negative space and the simple, sophisticated direction nail art is headed towards. Clean, graphic lines and exposed nails make for an easy but powerful manicure.

Bright Red Lipstick: There’s no doubt that the spring fashion shows were heavy on the eye makeup rather than the lipstick, but the one color that was popping up every where was a fresh, red-orange. Carolina Herrera and Zac Posen each showcased gorgeous red lip looks, while this Tanya Taylor red-orange lip (above) stopped us right in our tracks. Put away the fuchsias and deep wines for spring, because it’s going to be all red all the time.

Undone Knots: Top knots have long been a staple, but with the undone vibe seen on the spring runways, we’re happy to do away with the perfectly pristine style in favor of a more casual look. The hair at Philip Lim, styled by Paul Hanlon for TRESemme, was named “flyaway knots,” while the look above from Nanette Lepore had the same wispy, textured effect. The best part of the less polished look? It works with every hair texture — especially curly and wavy.

Nude Nails: Shown both matte and shiny, nude nails were absolutely everywhere at New York Fashion Week. With a short, filed nail, the natural manicure took over at Maria Cornejo (above), J. Mendel, and Marc by Marc Jacobs. Go for a clear base coat or opt for two coats of your favorite nude polish, but either way you choose, nude manicures are a big trend for spring.

Focus on the Eyes: According to all of the makeup looks we’ve seen for spring 2015, there are no boundaries when it comes to focusing on the eyes. Lipstick was swiftly put to the side in favor of eyeshadow, liner, and lashes being used in strikingly innovative ways. From dramatic blue winged eyeshadow at Honor to this bright red-orange liner accent at Peter Som, there was no denying the eyes have it for spring.

The Wet Look: Good news for the gym junkies who also love beauty: Wet hair is officially in for spring. Backstage, hairstylists like Jeanie Syfu explained that the look on the runways was a “just left the gym, almost sweaty” style, but made chic with some key styling components for a cool girl vibe. Whether you’re inspired by the slick, low ponytail at Prabal Gurung or the wet hair look from DKNY (above), using styling cream or mousse on dry hair will help you get there.

Extraordinary Eyebrows: Bold brows have officially been taken to a new level. Makeup artists have really let loose creating out-of-this-world eyebrow looks for spring, including bright purple brows at Badgley Mischka, bleach blonde eyebrows at Alexander Wang, and of course, the pierced eyebrows (above) at Rodarte. They may be a bit editorial, but trying out colored eyebrows could be the most fun way to try out a new look for a night out.

Ponytails: Low ponytails were prevalent at the spring shows, and we’re pretty happy that low maintenance hair can look this good. Slick, sleek ponies took over at J. Mendel, while more flowing, feminine versions like this look from Jason Wu were popular, too. Whether you go fancy or casual, secure a pony at the nape of your neck and you’ll be perfectly on trend for spring.

Fresh-Faced Beauty: Spring 2015 really had a focus on lit-from-within, natural beauty, with makeup artists working to get the perfect blend of moisturizer and foundation for the quintessential fresh-faced look. From Michael Kors to Jeremy Scott to Lacoste (above), we’ve got the official green light to go ahead and flaunt some fresh, glowing skin for spring.