The Spring 2015 Beauty Trend Preview

Yes, it’s finally time to start transitioning in spring beauty looks and products into your routine—one that, by now, might be ready for a update or a change. Months ago, at the Spring 2015 runway shows, we caught sight of a slew of refreshing, “no-makeup” makeup looks, a new take on black eyeliner and smokey eyes, bright lips, and low-maintenance hairstyles that were all predicted to be on-trend for the season ahead. Some of them we incorporated right away and kept the others in mind as must-tries come spring. Start planning your looks (and product shopping) now with this preview of the best spring 2015 trends below.

Rich Lipstick Shades

Not as if you stopped wearing them through winter, the bright, rich lipstick trend will continue through spring. These hues will serve as the focal point of your look, allowing you to ease up on the foundation and other heavy facial products you don’t want on your skin in warmer weather. The models at the Dolce and Gabbana show (above) wore a magenta color with a touch of plum, while Tanya Taylor’s show featured a bright orange. Red lips were a presence too, and were featured at Carolina Herrera and Zac Posen.

Takes on the Braid

Braids get a bad rep for being somewhat difficult, especially if you haven’t sharpened the skill. However, the three-strand braid is simple enough, chic, and is one of spring’s biggest and most common hairstyle trends, season after season. You can give this look more volume when tossing it to the side and loosening up the crown (like at Michael Kors) or really change it up by incorporating different braiding techniques, like the fishtail or braided mohawks like at Armani.

Bright Eyes

Whether it’s neon or pastel, colors belong on your lids (and even eyebrows if you take a look at the beauty look from Badgley Mischka) this spring. The models at Honor wore graphic strips of bright blue shadow with barely any other makeup, similar to the models at Max Mara who had cat-eyes painted on with a primary red shadow. Two bright eyeliner colors or neon green and pink were doubled up to create a two-toned makeup look at Delpozo. Balance is key in this look, so if you’re going to do a lip color, make sure it’s a light matte or a lightly tinted sheer finish.

Low Ponytails

Often overpowered by the peppy, high ponytail, the low ponytail is a minimalistic hairstyle that is making a comeback for the Spring 2015 season. All you really need to do is tie your hair at the nape of your neck to get the look, so there’s a lot of room for experimentation—and designers went for it. In particular, Stella McCartney’s show featured a ponytail that managed to reinvent the concept of crimping.

“No Makeup” Makeup

You know by now that the concept doesn’t literally mean that absolutely makeup was used, but a fresh-faced look with a glowy complexion should be on your trend list this season. A clean, even skin tone can be created with minimal product and a touch of illuminator can give a pretty, light-reflecting sheen. The take on natural beauty at the Balmain, Houghton, and the Prabal Gurung show above all featured a dewy complexion, as opposed to a matte or satin skin finish. Either way, going easy on the product and really focusing on your skin is in.

Slick Hair

It’s convient for the season, that’s for sure. A wet or damp, slicked back hair detail is a little editorial, but can be added into any look. Designers played with this texture with braids at DKNY and at Proenza Schouler (above), kept half of the hair at its natural state, only slicking back the crown of the head.

Barely-There Polish

It’s not as exciting as, say, The Blonds’ nails that took over 800 hours to create, but light or pastel nail polish will elongate your fingers, is universally flattering, and is offered at a variety of price ranges and finishes. Rebecca Taylor (above) chose a fleshy nude color for her models and versions of the color popped up at Marc by Marc Jacobs, Jonathan Saunders, and more. A white hue was incorporated with negative space—another minimalistic spring trend—at Nonoo.



Cute Chignons

Between braided ballerina buns, loose knots, and tousled topknots, the concept of folding your hair into a chignon is even more prevalent this spring. The look at Nanette Lepore (above) featured an undone and wispy topknot. On the more formal side, designer Erin Fetherston chose a simple braided bun with some volume on top that was secured at the back of the neck. Per their hair accessory signature, models at Dolce and Gabbana walked with red flowers accented in their hair.

Updated Black Eye Makeup

The trend that will rule Fall 2015 seems to really have started during the Spring 2015 shows. Instead of a simple line across your top lashes, makeup artists went for out-of-the-box approaches—i.e only applying on a short line in the middle of the lashline at the Altuzarra show to create a doll-like effect or drawing a thick, graphic line above the lid completely, like this look above from the Giamba show. Smoky eyes were pumped up with shadow that wrapped around the entire eye at Giles.

Natural Texture

Probably the most accessible spring trend, hair with an air-dried texture is in. Beachy waves ruled at Chloe (above), and Tory Burch presented this tousled look with a deep-side part that created a faux bang at her Spring 2015 show. It takes little effort to do, and because it’s so low-key, it goes well with one of the more daring trends above or with the glowy “no makeup” approach that’s going to hit major traction.

