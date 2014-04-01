Pony Up: Get Inspired By Spring’s New Take on the Ponytail

Ponytails aren’t so much a trend as they are a hairstyle mainstay—a style we all rely on for dirty hair days, after a long workout, or when your hair is simply not cooperating properly.

Over the past few seasons, however, the ponytail has gotten a high-fashion makeover thanks to fresh tweaks like texture, placement, and even gorgeous accessories. Most recently, sleek and straight ponytails were spotted on the runway at shows like Jason Wu and DKNY—all kept low and at the nape of the neck—while Christian Siriano’s show featured ponytail that were heavy on texture. At Valentino, an emphasis was placed on accessories. Now, instead of constantly having to rely on a fresh blowout to look pulled-together, now you can learn a few simple tricks to jazz up that old standby ponytail and still look refined.

We worked with hairstylist Jillian Halouska and created a variety of seriously chic ponytails that you can try at home – from easy takes on the messy “knot” to avant-garde ’80s-inspired twists.

While Jillian gave us plenty of style tips along the way, makeup artist Andie Markoe-Byrne supplemented the looks with fun colored eyeliner, perfect for spring. Statement liner can easily take your look up a notch, and when paired with a sleek, low ponytail and on-trend sporty yet chic styling (a la Rag & Bone), there will be no stopping you.

Credits:

Photographer: Audrey Froggatt

Makeup Artist: Andie Markoe-Byrne, Bryan Bantry

Hairstylist: Jillian Halouska, Bryan Bantry

Model: Danielle Knudson, Wilhelmina

Stylist: Faustina Rose

Editorial Direction: Samantha Lim and Rachel Adler, StyleCaster

Illustration: Rolando Robinson, StyleCaster