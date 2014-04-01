Pony Up: Get Inspired By Spring’s New Take on the Ponytail

Ponytails aren’t so much a trend as they are a hairstyle mainstay—a style we all rely on for dirty hair days, after a long workout, or when your hair is simply not cooperating properly.
Over the past few seasons, however, the ponytail has gotten a high-fashion makeover thanks to fresh tweaks like texture, placement, and even gorgeous accessories. Most recently, sleek and straight ponytails were spotted on the runway at shows like Jason Wu and DKNY—all kept low and at the nape of the neck—while Christian Siriano’s show featured ponytail that were heavy on texture. At Valentino, an emphasis was placed on accessories. Now, instead of constantly having to rely on a fresh blowout to look pulled-together, now you can learn a few simple tricks to jazz up that old standby ponytail and still look refined.
We worked with hairstylist Jillian Halouska and created a variety of seriously chic ponytails that you can try at home – from easy takes on the messy “knot” to avant-garde ’80s-inspired twists.
While Jillian gave us plenty of style tips along the way, makeup artist Andie Markoe-Byrne supplemented the looks with fun colored eyeliner, perfect for spring. Statement liner can easily take your look up a notch, and when paired with a sleek, low ponytail and on-trend sporty yet chic styling (a la Rag & Bone), there will be no stopping you.
Credits:
Photographer: Audrey Froggatt
Makeup Artist: Andie Markoe-Byrne, Bryan Bantry
Hairstylist: Jillian Halouska, Bryan Bantry
Model: Danielle Knudson, Wilhelmina
Stylist: Faustina Rose
Editorial Direction: Samantha Lim and Rachel Adler, StyleCaster
Illustration: Rolando Robinson, StyleCaster
To get a super sleek low ponytail without the frizz, hairstylist Jillian says the best way to tame your flyaways is to use a small amount of wax or pomade (warmed up between your fingers so it will spread easier). Then, finish off with a strong hold hairspray like L'Oreal Paris Lock It Bold Control Hairspray.
(Alon Livne Bodysuit, alonlivne.com; WXYZ Bracelet, wxyzjewelry.com)
No cat visor is complete without a gorgeous low ponytail with a soft wave. To get the look, Jillian held the curling iron horizontal to the hair, wrapping the sections in the same direction. Once every section was curled, she lightly brushed the curls out with a Mason Pearson brush (you can use any boar bristle paddle brush) to create a delicate wave.
(Karolyn Pho Top, karolynpho.com; I Still Love You NYC Visor, istillloveyounyc.com; Leah Ball Hestia Stud earrings, $65, leah-ball.com)
To get this sleek ponytail, start by flat-ironing your hair. Then, leave two small sections of hair out in the front, pulling everything else back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Take the two remaining sections and pull them back to your elastic, overlapping them to make a "criss-cross" effect, securing them underneath your ponytail with pins. Jillian suggests teasing your hair slightly under the base of the ponytail so your pins will have something to hold onto—otherwise the style won't be as secure.
(Alon Livne Bodysuit, alonlivne.com; WXYZ Bracelet, wxyzjewelry.com)
This twisted ponytail is a bolder take on the small twists you've probably seen on the streets. You can make your twists any size you like, and we decided to go big or go home with this style! To create something similar at home, Jillian recommends using mousse or a volumizing spray before drying your hair to give it some grip. Then, section off the front of your hair and gather the back into a low ponytail. Twist the side of your hair towards the back of your head and overlap it around the elastic you already have in place, then pin to secure.
(Erickson Beamon Earrings, eriksonbeamon.com; WXYZ Necklace, wxyzjewelry.com; Well Kept Swimsuit, wellkeptbra.com; Karolyn Pho Jacket, karolynpho.com; AOKO SU Arm Cuff, $200,aokosu.com)
This low, messy, knotted ponytail is literally just that—a messy knot! Divide your hair into two sections and tie it into a knot, securing with bobby pins. As for the fun pink "floating" eyeliner (Andie used MAC Cosmetics Chromaline in Processed Magenta), we'll admit the look may be a bit harder to pull off in real life. If you want to try it, Andie recommends testing it out at a concert or a fun night out—it might be a little bold for the office. The point of this whole look is that it's deconstructed, so break the rules with it and draw your lines where you normally wouldn't.
(Phoenix Keating Pull Over, phoenixkeating.com; Erikson Beamon Earrings, eriksonbeamon.com; BOND HARDWARE Metal Double Plug Necktie, $125, Bond-hardware.com; Alibi Rings, alibinyc.com; Bijules Il Futuro Handlet, $538, bijulesnyc.com)
In order to get (and keep) texture in your hair all day—even when it's pulled into a low ponytail—Jillian recommends applying a volumizing hair product (like Schwarzkopf Osis' Dust It Powder) or a dry shampoo at your roots and brushing it through the hair before curling to give the hair some "guts." That's what kept this ponytail looking so full!
(Phoenix Keating Crop Top, phoenixkeating.com; Erickson Beamon Earrings, eriksonbeamon.com; Bjorg Ring, bjorgjewellry.com; Alice Roi Coat, shopaliceroi.com)
With a hair twist this big, you have to add some fun colored liner into the mix. We chose to line the eyes on the top and bottom, but makeup artist Andie said that when it comes to colored liner, "there are no rules."
(Erickson Beamon Earrings, eriksonbeamon.com; WXYZ Necklace, wxyzjewelry.com; Well Kept Swimsuit, wellkeptbra.com; Karolyn Pho Jacket, karolynpho.com; AOKO SU Arm Cuff, $200,aokosu.com)
Jillian told us to keep in mind that the reason everyone loves a pretty ponytail is that they're easiest (and most successful) on dirty hair. "Your natural oils will tame down your flyaways considerably, and it's much easier to control the hair and get it smooth when it's been slept on for a night or two."
(Phoenix Keating Crop Top, phoenixkeating.com; Erickson Beamon Earrings, eriksonbeamon.com; Bjorg Ring, bjorgjewellry.com; Alice Roi Coat, shopaliceroi.com)
