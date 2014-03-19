Spring Trend Report: All the Beauty Looks You Need to Know

With the spring season finally on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to start warming up your beauty look to fit the warmer weather. Back in February we went to countless fashion shows and talked to numerous beauty experts about the looks that they were creating on models to fit what the designers wanted for their spring collections, and now it’s time to reflect on those looks so we’re all perfectly on trend for the season. From pops of orange (on the lips!) to fun low ponytails (yes, outside of the gym!), we saw it all for the spring season and gathered enough tips and tricks so that you can pull off the looks for yourselves.
MORE: Trend Spotting: Matte Lips for Spring 2014
There were subtle tweaks to nail art like fun new twists on the French manicure as well as an interesting take on pastel hues – whether used to decorate your eyelids, your lips or even your fragrance bottle, pastel is everywhere this season. We’ve gathered 12 of the most notable trends for the season so you’ll be ready when that warm weather finally does arrive.
The 2014 Spring Trend Report is Presented by CK endless euphoria
Find out which trends you need to know to look your best this spring season.
Grown-In Brows: Bold brows are nothing new, but the spring runways proved that they are indeed still going strong. From Pucci to Tom Ford and everywhere in between, we saw bold and brushed-up brows all over the place. Take note ladies: Let them grow in!
Photo:
Imaxtree
Grown-In Brows: The models at Tom Ford showed off minimal makeup looks with brushed up brows to frame their faces.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Grown-In Brows: To complement the sleek pompadour's at Viktor and Rolf, models had pale pink lips, contoured cheeks and bold brows to finish the look.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Pastel Hues: Pastel is back in a big way this spring, and you don't need to be afraid of the softer shades. We saw them used all over the eyelids at Badgley Mischka (above) as well as accents under the eye which can be easier for those of you who want to ease into the trend. Plus, you'll notice the shade popping up in clothing and fragrance bottles, as well. Now that we've said it, you'll start spotting it everywhere this spring.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pastel Hues: At Burberry, makeup artist Wendy Rowe gave a soft hint of color to the eyes by lining underneath with a pink shade and adding a light layer of pink all over the lid (up into the crease).
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Pastel Hues: Calvin Klein expands on it's signature euphoria scent (launched back in 2005) with endless euphoria, a sheer, sensual take on the classic – newly packaged in a pretty pastel flacon. The feminine fruity floral is lightweight and alluring, and perfect for spring.
Photo:
Courtesy
Fresh French: Nail art became less "in your face" this season, and more about subtle twists, like new takes on the French manicure. At Carmen Marc Valvo, pictured above, the reverse French was all the rage.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Fresh French: Manicurists at Christian Siriano opted for a vertical line down the nail instead of a horizontal one, giving this look a new take. Plus, combining neons and neutrals is a great twist for the warmer weather.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Fresh French: At Desigual, the half moon manicure was flipped on its head with pink half-circles created at the top of the nails.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Define Your Line: Proving yet again that it's time to break out the liquid liner and officially learn your way around a cat eye, spring is all about a fun graphic eye. And bonus: Colored liners are included! Above, Marc Jacobs shows us that a little bit of blue on your bottom water line can go a long way.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Define Your Line: Makeup artist Kabuki for MAC Cosmetics used a magenta shadow to create a winged effect at Jeremy Scott, tracing the shape first with an angled shadow brush.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Define Your Line: At Chado Ralph Rucci, liners were layered (black, white and orange!) underneath the eye to create more of an effect.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Get Glowing: Glowing skin is something we all strive for, but come springtime it really tops everyone's lists. At Alexander Wang, models were perfectly dewy along their t-zones, with makeup artist Diane Kendal avoiding powder and only using concealer were needed.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Get Glowing: At Michael Kors, makeup artist Dick Page wanted to keep the look fresh and clean, but with a touch of bronzer for a glow on the cheeks. He combined two bronzers and applied them to the apples of the cheeks for the perfect glow.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Orange Burst: Orange isn't the color you generally think of when it comes to lipstick, but that's what we saw all over the runways for spring. Karlie Kloss sported the look at DKNY (pictured above) and makeup artist Charlotte Willer created it by blending two shades together: Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids in Electric Orange and Neon Red.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Orange Burst: At Nanette Lepore, models had a fresh-faced look with tousled hair and a perfectly matte orange lip.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Orange Burst: For Rag & Bone's spring show, makeup artist Gucci Westman created a glossy orange lip – the first bold lip at a Rag & Bone show ever. The lipstick was a mix of Revlon's ColorBurst Matte Balm in Mischievous and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Carnival.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Make It Matte: When it comes time for warmer weather, bold lips are always on the agenda. But, this season it's all about the matte lip – so make sure you have the right tools handy! At Monique Lhullier, models had gorgeous magenta lips that appeared to have that "just-kissed" effect, when the lip has more color in the middle than the outer corners.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Make It Matte: At Altuzarra, makeup artist Tom Pecheux used MAC Lip Mix in Red and topped it off with a loose red pigment for that matte, velvety look.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Make It Matte: At Prabal Gurung, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury created three different colored lip looks for the show – a pale pink, an orange and a violet. All of the looks were matte, and Tilbury suggested first exfoliating, then moisturizing the lips before applying color.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Pretty Plaits: Braids have been around for a few seasons now, and there's a reason why. The easy-to-learn style instantly updates your look. The textured braid seen above, from Alberta Ferretti, is a must for those days where you just don't want to wash your hair.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pretty Plaits: Take your milkmaid braid up notch with a clean "twist" instead of a braid – and the added sleek side bang (seen at Rebecca Minkoff) makes it oh-so-sophisticated.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Pretty Plaits: This classic French braid seen at Diesel may be something we all sported as little kids, but let's face it: It's chic and it's back. What better way to keep frizz at bay?
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Pulled Down Pony: Low ponytails certainly don't have to be boring, and Valentino proved just that point by not only adding volume at the crown, but also a chic hair accessory.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pulled Down Pony: Jason Wu's sleek, middle-parted ponytails were also completed with hair accessories: Gold or rose gold barrettes to add a shimmering edge to the nape of the neck.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO/IMAXTREE.COM
Pulled Down Pony: For Christian Siriano's show, the hairstylists proved that you can rock a low ponytail but still have a lot of texture, as seen here.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Sleek & Chic: The wet look is back for spring, and while it may not exactly translate as well to the streets, it looked great on the runway, as seen at Herve Leger, above.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Sleek & Chic: At Gucci, models rocked a more wearable style with hair pulled straight back with product, but let loose and allowed to fall back down around the shoulders.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Sleek & Chic: Ohne Titel's take on the "wet" trend is one we can definitely get on board with – the sleek bun helps to hide any flyaways, and the fun streaks of color make the look a bit more ready for a night on the town.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
'90s Grunge: The '90s era was all over the spring runways in both clothing and beauty. We have to admit we're excited to see the "I woke up like this" attitude come back in the beauty world, although we all know it took a lot of work.
Photo:
Imaxtree
'90s Grunge: At Alexander Wang, the tousled, bedhead hair was completed with a brushed up brow and barely-there makeup look.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
'90s Grunge: Underneath their short crops at Veronique Branquinho models had smudged black liner and glossy lids.
Photo:
Catwalking/Getty Images
Choppy Bobs: The short hair trend that you've been spotting lately is no coincidence – bobs were seen all over the spring runways, most notably the choppy wigs at Chanel, pictured above.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Choppy Bobs: Marc Jacobs also chose a short, face-framing wig for the models at his show, almost reminescent of a "bowl cut."
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Choppy Bobs: At Carmen Marc Valvo, the bobs were angled and just grazed the chin, but what we loved about them was the reverse ombre effect.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO/IMAXTREE.COM