Spring Trend Report: All the Beauty Looks You Need to Know

With the spring season finally on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to start warming up your beauty look to fit the warmer weather. Back in February we went to countless fashion shows and talked to numerous beauty experts about the looks that they were creating on models to fit what the designers wanted for their spring collections, and now it’s time to reflect on those looks so we’re all perfectly on trend for the season. From pops of orange (on the lips!) to fun low ponytails (yes, outside of the gym!), we saw it all for the spring season and gathered enough tips and tricks so that you can pull off the looks for yourselves.

There were subtle tweaks to nail art like fun new twists on the French manicure as well as an interesting take on pastel hues – whether used to decorate your eyelids, your lips or even your fragrance bottle, pastel is everywhere this season. We’ve gathered 12 of the most notable trends for the season so you’ll be ready when that warm weather finally does arrive.

