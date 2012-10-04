10 Spring 2013 Beauty Trends You Can Try Now

Even though spring is still a long way off, you can wear some of the trends seen during the Spring 2013 fashion shows now for fall. New York, London, Milan, and Paris all showed us some makeup and hair that is extremely wearable right now. While we were looking forward to the spring hues, we saw smudged eyes and matte lips which work great for the upcoming months. We can’t wait to try some of these trends, so why wait for spring? Some of the beauty looks can easily be adapted to fit the dramatic looks of this fall and others are classics that you can try year-round.
Flip through the slideshow to see spring trends you can try now, from sleek hair to matte lips, there’s no reason why you can’t start practicing before spring hits!
Tell us, what spring trends are you excited to try now?
The lined eyes seen in Paris like these at Guy Laroche are easy to copy for fall since they are so dramatic. Use black or dark gray to line all around your eyes and apply a couple coats of mascara for a glamorous and dramatic look.
The comeback of the middle part and sleek hair is a nice transition from the tousled and frizzy hair of this summer. The look was seen at several shows from slicked back ponies to straight down the back strands, seen here at Blumarine. For fall, use a defrizzing cream all over your hair for ultra sleek strands .
Pink and red tones were used on the eyes at Donna Karan, Costello Tagliapetra, and Theysken's Theory. Use darker hues or more copper shades to try the trend for fall.
Bold eyebrows made a statement during New York Fashion week and they're also trending for fall. These brows at Jason Wu go well with bold lips so pair yours with a deep wine lip color.
Loose, tousled waves like these from J. Mendel aren't going anywhere so continue brushing out your curls for fall.
Blue eyeshadow was a big trend in New York, Paris, and Milan. To make the look like this one from Ohne Titel more wearable for fall, create a blue smokey eye with darker shades of blue or navy.
Ponytails dropped down to the base of the neck like this hairstyle seen at Alexander Wang were spotted all over the spring runways. This look is easy to copy for fall when you're running late in the morning. Instead of pulling your hair up to the top of your head, just gather everything into a low pony, even if your hair is still wet.
Matte lips like these from Prada, were big in Milan. Try a darker shade of red in a matte lipstick for fall.
Candy colored hair is here to stay for spring so embrace bright colors this fall like these pink strands from Oscar de la Renta. Even bright highlights can look elegant in a chic updo.
Neutral nails were a major trend and nails like these at BCBG are classic year-round. Try shades in pale pinks and light grays for fall.