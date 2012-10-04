10 Spring 2013 Beauty Trends You Can Try Now

Even though spring is still a long way off, you can wear some of the trends seen during the Spring 2013 fashion shows now for fall. New York, London, Milan, and Paris all showed us some makeup and hair that is extremely wearable right now. While we were looking forward to the spring hues, we saw smudged eyes and matte lips which work great for the upcoming months. We can’t wait to try some of these trends, so why wait for spring? Some of the beauty looks can easily be adapted to fit the dramatic looks of this fall and others are classics that you can try year-round.

Flip through the slideshow to see spring trends you can try now, from sleek hair to matte lips, there’s no reason why you can’t start practicing before spring hits!

Tell us, what spring trends are you excited to try now?