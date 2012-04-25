StyleCaster
Spring 2012 Hair Trends: Ponytails Aplenty

Augusta Falletta
by
Since the beginning of time, the ponytail has been an ever-faithful friend to women everywhere. Whether we need to get hair out of our faces to get work done, or we need to look polished and put together for some swanky event, it’s virtually impossible for the ponytail to let us down. If you’re not blessed with the natural ability to muster up some fancy ‘do on the daily basis, at the very least, you always have the pony card in your back pocket to use it on just about any occasion.

Being that we will forever love and owe gratitude to the ponytail, we couldn’t be happier that our old bestie happens to be one of the biggest hair trends this Spring. From sleek, to teased, to combined with a braid, this ‘do is back in all of its glory. We put together our favorite versions of the look from Fashion Week, and this list has us reaching for an elastic, a brush and some hairspray. The best part? Our favorite hairstyle also happens to go with just about any makeup look, so you can rock a kitten eye, a coral lip, or dewy skin, and a ponytail will always be the perfect hair compliment.

Flip through the slideshow and let us know which ponytail you’re going to try. 

 

All images via Imaxtree.

Bill Blass keeps it cool with a sleek, high ponytail.

Doo Ri relaxes a bit with a bedhead ponytail.

This pony from Custo Barcelona pairs the deep side part and wet hair trends together.

This look Elie Tahari is all about the details: wrapping hair around the band and keeping some pieces free make for a gorgeous final look.

Herve Leger by Max Azria proves the more the merrier, using multiple bands to make this do multidimensional.

We can't stop ogling this Marchesa half fishtail, half ponytail look.

Donna Karan has us reaching for a brush and hairspray with this slick, tight hair.

Marc by Marc Jacobs decided on a bun and ponytail duo, coming together in this carefree hair.

Monique Lhuillier is all about the volume with this teased do.

Tory Burch simplifies everything, securing this pony below the usual spot.

