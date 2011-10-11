Spring 2012 Beauty Trends: The Top 10 You Need to Know

Although we may have celebrated the end of fashion month, we already kind of miss the stream of new trends that walked down the runways and were uploaded to our computers on the hour, every hour. Luckily, we’ve narrowed down the endless amount of looks to just ten of the most important trends for you to know for this upcoming spring season.
Even if you’re just wrapping your heads around what to buy for fall, get to know these spring trends so you’ll know what’s to come (or what you’ll need to hold onto and expand on) when the weather warms up.
All graphics by Sohyeon Park
Metallics were highlighted in the Fall 2011 season, and they came to the forefront for Spring 2012. With gold leaf lids at Fendi, shimmering gold at Just Cavalli and blue at Paco Rabbane there is really no limit to how shiny you can go.
Gone are the days of the '90s over-tweezed eyebrow. A full, Brooke Shields-inspired brow is back -- whether it's dyed pink, brushed up, filled in or just plain au naturale.
The ponytail has officially been reinvented. You no longer need to think of the pony as a post-workout style -- it can define your look as preppy, red-carpet ready or street chic.
Taking a cue from the coral trend, we saw a lot of peach and orange tones on the runway this spring. From lips to cheeks to eye lids, the hue was spotted with a sheen at House of Holland and with a matte look at Jaegar London.
Instead of tight ringlets or soft '60s waves, the new curl look was a loose, barely there wave. Spotted at Alberta Ferretti and Acne among others, we now don't have to worry about our hair falling flat!
The colored hair trend that took off this summer (and we thought would pass by in a matter of weeks) was huge on the Spring 2012 runways. Spotted at Acne, Peter Som and Narciso Rodriguez to name a few, we're happy to see that it's going to be sticking around.
Instead of an emphasis on nail art or bright colors, nude nails were the "it" nail on the runways. Manicurist Deborah Lippmann also noted that "matchy matchy" nails were the new must-have, rather than a singled out "bling finger."
A countless amount of hair styles at the Spring 2012 shows involved slicked back hair. Whether the inspiration was a sweaty rocker chick at Helmut Lang or a girl stepping out of the shower at VPL, we're not sure this look is appropriate for every day but you're sure to see it in plenty of editorials.
As is typical for spring show seasons, we saw lip shades that varied, but tended to fall into two categories: bright and bold or soft and nude. From pink matte lips at Prabal Gurung to bold violet at BCBG, don't be afraid to try color this spring.
Chignons are a runway staple, but this season instead of your typical twist and ballerina bun, we saw matte texture and intricately braided twists. There were also an abundance of hair accessories spotted on the runways (Chanel's pearls would be a nice addition to anyone's collection) so be sure to stock up.