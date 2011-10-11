Spring 2012 Beauty Trends: The Top 10 You Need to Know

Although we may have celebrated the end of fashion month, we already kind of miss the stream of new trends that walked down the runways and were uploaded to our computers on the hour, every hour. Luckily, we’ve narrowed down the endless amount of looks to just ten of the most important trends for you to know for this upcoming spring season.

Even if you’re just wrapping your heads around what to buy for fall, get to know these spring trends so you’ll know what’s to come (or what you’ll need to hold onto and expand on) when the weather warms up.

All graphics by Sohyeon Park