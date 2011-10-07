Spring 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Your Mom’s Red Lipstick

It’s baaaacccckkk. That glossy red lipstick (you know, the one you were constantly motioning for your mom to wipe off her front teeth) made a special guest appearance at Milan and Paris fashion weeks. We aren’t saying that it was all bad, and we are definitely team “bold lip,” but the glistening sheen that comes from an old-fashioned lipstick is sometimes just WAY too much for us to handle.
From Parah to Dior, we have to admit that it wasn’t a spring trend that we were expecting, but we’re sure that our moms’ will be happy!
Perfectly lined and applied, the glossy, red-lip at Gaultier could have gone horribly wrong if not applied by a professional.
The beauty look at Parah on the whole was a bit too 80s-inspired for our tastes, but the lips in particular had us cringe. A true red with a gold sheen, this look is not for the faint of heart.
If you're going to do the glossy lip, take a note from Dior. The perfect tint of red with an appropriate amount of sheen, this look will make you look chic without looking dated.
We also love the look at Aigner for a more subdued, on-trend version of the red, glossy-lip. Try a deep burgundy with just a little bit of gloss in the center of your lips for an irresistible pout.
While we thought the YSL runway was flawless, we wouldn't really recommend the beauty look for everyday. The brown eyes and glossy, red-lip is a harsh combination, but we totally support wearing one or the other.