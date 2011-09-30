StyleCaster
Spring 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Colored Strands

Spring 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Colored Strands

Rachel Adler
by
Spring 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Colored Strands
We haven’t hidden our love of dip-dyed hair over here at Beauty High in the least. We’ve experimented with the look ourselves, talked about how to get it with hair extensions and how to try it out without damaging your locks. We were a bit surprised however to find it popping up all over the runways — a trend this bold and bright generally becomes a flash in the pan type of thing and lasts just minutes, so the fact that designers were bringing colored streaks through to Spring 2012 was surprising.

But, in full support of all things colorful we’re still pretty in love with how daring the hair can be. Check out the images above for some rainbow inspiration, and here’s hoping it continues throughout Paris!

1 of 5

Acne took ombre to an entirely new level by spraying model's hair black at the roots and fading to their natural color. Some girls also sported pink stripes at the bottom of their strands.

At Narciso, hair was slicked back with various colors sprayed in -- we saw blue, white and yellow walk down the runways.

Peter Som had one of the most subtle yet eye-catching approaches to color, adding rose gold highlights to the girl's strands.

The hair at Thakoon (done by Odile Gilbert) was covered in bright pink or blue shades, having the appearance of cotton candy!

