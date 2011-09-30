Spring 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Colored Strands

We haven’t hidden our love of dip-dyed hair over here at Beauty High in the least. We’ve experimented with the look ourselves, talked about how to get it with hair extensions and how to try it out without damaging your locks. We were a bit surprised however to find it popping up all over the runways — a trend this bold and bright generally becomes a flash in the pan type of thing and lasts just minutes, so the fact that designers were bringing colored streaks through to Spring 2012 was surprising.

But, in full support of all things colorful we’re still pretty in love with how daring the hair can be. Check out the images above for some rainbow inspiration, and here’s hoping it continues throughout Paris!