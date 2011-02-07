Spring 2011 Beauty Trend: Purple Rain

Prince put it best when he sang, “I only want to see you, only want to see you in the purple rain.” And it looks like we’ll be seeing a whole lot of purple come springtime. Before you make your judgments about this bold shade, you should know that it comes in a variety of hues, making it very easy to incorporate into your beauty look.
If you’re more of risk-taker with your makeup, then you’ll want to take a page from the Armani Priv Spring 2011 Couture show and go for a deep purple lip. But if subtlety is more your thing, then try a ladylike lavender or violet nail polish instead. However daring you choose to be, your options are limitless. To get you started, click through for some of my favorite purple beauty products to try now.
This Tinted gloss makes a statement without being too over the top. (MAC Dare To Wear Lipglass in Ban This, $18, maccosmetics.com)
Or opt to go bold with a full-on deep purple lipstick. (Urban Decay Lipstick in Wanted, $22, ulta.com)
Or tone it down with a subtle lavender. (Zoya Nail Polish in Caitlin, $7, zoya.com)
Every shade of purple you could ever dream of. (DuWop Violet Eyes, $32, sephora.com)
My favorite shade of purple shadow is part of Estée Lauder's Wild Violet collection. (Estee Lauder Pure Color Eyeshadow, $20, neimanmarcus.com)
Who knew purple blush could be so pretty? (Lancome Butterflies Fever Blush in Glowy Ballerine, $40, lancome-usa.com)
This gel liner will make your eyes pop! (Smashbox Jet Set Waterproof Eye Liner in Midnight Purple, $22, drugstore.com)
Or you could take a more traditional eye liner route. (Sephora Collection Long-Lasting Eye Liner in Fancy Violet, $10, sephora.com)
And for a real statement, try this funky mascara. (Tokidoki Punk Lash Mascara in Sabochan, $18, sephora.com)