Spring 2011 Beauty Trend: Purple Rain

Prince put it best when he sang, “I only want to see you, only want to see you in the purple rain.” And it looks like we’ll be seeing a whole lot of purple come springtime. Before you make your judgments about this bold shade, you should know that it comes in a variety of hues, making it very easy to incorporate into your beauty look.

If you’re more of risk-taker with your makeup, then you’ll want to take a page from the Armani Priv Spring 2011 Couture show and go for a deep purple lip. But if subtlety is more your thing, then try a ladylike lavender or violet nail polish instead. However daring you choose to be, your options are limitless. To get you started, click through for some of my favorite purple beauty products to try now.