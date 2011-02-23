StyleCaster
Spring 2011 Beauty Trend: Color Me Green

It may not feel like it now, but spring is just around the corner. In the next month or so, the snow will be gone for good, the birds will be chirping, flowers will bloom and we’ll actually begin to see green again. And I’m not just talking about green grass and full trees, I’m talking full-on green makeup. We saw the beauty trend all over the Spring runways and lest you think it’s just a passing phase, 3.1 Phillip Lim‘s beauty look proved that green will be sticking around for fall 2011. If you’re bold enough to try to replicate the trend at home, here are a few of my favorite green products to get you started.

MAC Tinted Lipglass in Jealous, $14.50, maccosmetics.com

NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Celebrate, $24, bloomingdales.com

OPI Texas Collection in Don't Mess With OPI, $5, amazon.com

Chanel Le Vernis in Black Pearl, $25, chanel.com

Streekers Wild Weekend Hair Color, $10.95, ulta.com

YSL Colour Harmony For Eyes in Garden of Eden, $56, sephora.com

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Urb, $17, sephora.com

Topshop Cream Shadow in Emerald, $14, topshop.com

Cover Girl LiquilineBlast Eyeliner in Green Glow, $17.49, target.com

