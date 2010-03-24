Hot Trend: Pretty Purple Eyes

Photos: © Getty Images, Splashnews.com

From sheer and shimmery to daring and vibrant, the eye color of choice for Spring 2010 is pretty in purple. Our friends at <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2010/03/23/purple-makeup-spring-trend-eyeshadow-nail-polish-lipgloss-keri-hilson-emma-stone/ Hollywood Life take a look at the aubergine trend that’s sweeping Hollywood and suggest some of their fave product picks to help you get the look at home. Read on to get the scoop and get in on the purple trend!

This spring it’s all about purple accents on eyes, lips and nails!

Every few seasons a color comes along that is so universally flattering it’s just impossible for everyone to resist. This year it’s pretty shades of purple. Just look how gorgeous Emma Stone and Keri Hilson look with their purple peepers. From sheer, pastel hues on nails, to shimmery purple-pinks on lips, to deep, jewel tones on eyes, purple is everywhere! Here, our picks for the prettiest, most irresistible purple finds!

CoverGirl Smoky Shadow Blast in Purple Plume, $8.49.

Dior 5 Couleurs Iridescent Edition Dentelle in Pearl Glow, $58.

Essie Polish in Lilacism, $8.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Liquid Eyeshadow in Ultra Violet, $17.50.

Paul & Joe Face & Eye Color in Purple Clover, $20

Revlon Colorstay Mineral Lipglaze in Endless Lilac, $8.99.

Shu Uemura Egérie Eye Shimmer Duo in Starry Violet, $42.