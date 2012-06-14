Scientists Warn Spray Tans Could Be Just as Harmful As Tanning

It turns out that spray tanning may not be as much of a safe alternative as we had previously thought.

Scientists have warned that spray tans, which have been the safer alternative to tanning beds, can create serious health problems. The Daily Mail reported that the chemical used in spray tans, dihydroxyacetone, or DHA, could potentially lead to cancer. DHA can be absorbed into the lungs during a spray tan and then absorbed into the bloodstream, where it can damage DNA and cause tumors.

The scientist also claim that it can cause serious lung damage, such as emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and can worsen asthma. Although there have been no tests carried out on humans that have proven the true dangers of spray tans, US researchers have expressed their concern after looking at tests conducted on cells in the lab.

“The substance seems to have a potential for what they call creating mutations or changing DNA in living cells, which is a serious problem and needs to be further investigated, yet hasn’t been. What we’re concerned about is not so much that reaction that creates the tanning, but reactions that may occur deeper down with living cells that might then change DNA, causing a mutation and what the possible impacts of that might be,” said Dr Lynn Goldman, Dean of the School of Public Health and Health Services at George Washington University in Washington DC, to the Daily Mail.

There is no need to worry if you have only had a spray tan a few times. Medical experts believe that the dose from a few times is not significant enough to show any impact. Some ways of cutting down the amount of toxins you inhale is by wearing protective undergarments, nose filters, lip balm and protective eye wear, recommends the FDA.

