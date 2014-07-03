StyleCaster
8 Spray Foundations and the Secrets of How To Use Them

Taylor Post
by
Spray foundations can be a bit intimidating product. You’ve heard of them and you’d like to try them, but you really have no idea how to use them. “Do I spray it directly onto my face? What kind of coverage will I get? Where do I even buy this product?” If these are the questions you are asking yourself, then you’ve come to the right place.

How do you apply it? Although some instructions will tell you to spray it directly to you face, unless you have the world’s most steady hand and perfect aim, this is not the best technique. Try spraying the foundation onto a brush or makeup sponge, then blend onto your face. Doing it this way will save you from wasting a ton of excess product, allow you to manage the amount of coverage you want. Once you get used to the product, you can apply directly to your face from the spray bottle.

What kind of finish will it leave? Spray foundations are meant to give you a professional, airbrushed finish that lasts all day. The lightweight formula ultimately leaves skin smooth to the touch without any cracking or blotchiness.  The great thing about airbrush foundation is that you can choose the coverage you want: The more you apply, the fuller the coverage.

To further your knowledge of this magical product, we went ahead and found the best spray foundations out there and where to buy them. Above, take a look through the slideshow and let us know which photo-perfect spray foundation you’ll be trying!

A little spray goes a long way with Dior's airbrush foundation, and its powder finish leaves skin silky smooth. 

Dior Diorskin Airflash Makeup Finish, $62, Dior.com 

Get the professional airbushed skin you want with Sephora's spray foundation. 

Sephora Collection
Perfection Mist Airbrush Foundation, $26, Sephora.com

ERA spray foundation gives you beautiful coverage and the finish you deserve in one product. 

ERA Beauty Spray On Foundation, $55, Blush.com

If you're looking for a foundation that's smooth to the touch and leaves a beautiful glow, this is the one for you. 

Temptu AIRpod Foundation, $45, Temptu.com 

In just a few minutes, have a flawless, long-lasting look with Budior spray foundation.

Napoleon Perdis Boudoir Mist Spray Foundation, $49, Ulta.com 

Aero spray foundation uses the same professional airbrush technology as the professionals to give you a perfect finish. 

Aero Minerale Shimmer Hydrating Makeup Mist, $9.19, Drugstore.com

