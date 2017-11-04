10 Fast-Acting Spot Treatments for Random Breakouts

There’s a laundry list of triggers that can cause random skin breakouts, and an even longer list of ways to try to abolish frustrating blemishes. Still, while non-invasive treatments and DIY concoctions can sometimes prove effective, few solutions get the job done instantaneously.
And while we’d obviously love to erase zits with the snap of a finger, we’re realistic, and we know that’s impossible. So, what’s the next best thing to getting results in a flash? A spot treatment. Most of these topical concoctions are made with a super-concentrated amount of blemish-fighting ingredients (like salicylic acid and tea tree oil) that will reduce the size of a pimple in a couple hours or overnight—something that can prove very useful when you’re dealing with stressed-out skin.
Ahead, we’ve gathered the best ones for your choosing. Shop our favorites and find your new go-to.
Indie Lee Blemish Stick
This eco-friendly formula is infused with witch hazel and salicylic acid to shrink the size of spots.
$28, at Indie Lee
Dermalogica Clear Start
This highly concentrated gel is made with benzoyl peroxide to kill bacteria under the skin.
$20.50, at Dermalogica
Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clear Invisible Dots
These adhesive patches are a customer favorite and transparent enough to wear outside the house.
$30, at Peter Thomas Roth
Kate Somerville EradiKate
Dab this sulfur-infused formula onto the skin with a cotton pad to fight future breakouts.
$26, at Kate Somerville
Eve Lom Dynaspot
The salicylic acid and tea tree oil in this formula diminish breakouts, while chamomile calms the skin.
$29.15, at Eve Lom
Meow Meow Tweet Spot Serum
A powerhouse mix of organic essential oils work together to discourage bacteria growth under the skin.
$25, at Meow Meow Tweet
Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment
This salicylic acid-infused treatment diminishes the appearances of pimples in as little as 4 hours, depending on the severity of your situation.
$22, at Murad
Neutrogena On-the-Spot® Acne Treatment
A drugstore option for those who want to zap breakouts on a budget.
$7.49, at Neutrogena
Origins Super Spot Remover Gel
Dab this salicylic acid and red algae-infused treatment onto the skin to shrink pimples and calm the affected area simultaneously.
$17, at Origins
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
A set of four powerhouse ingredients come together on these teeny stickers to clear bacteria and shrink pimples overnight.
$19, at Sephora
