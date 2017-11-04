10 Fast-Acting Spot Treatments for Random Breakouts

There’s a laundry list of triggers that can cause random skin breakouts, and an even longer list of ways to try to abolish frustrating blemishes. Still, while non-invasive treatments and DIY concoctions can sometimes prove effective, few solutions get the job done instantaneously.

And while we’d obviously love to erase zits with the snap of a finger, we’re realistic, and we know that’s impossible. So, what’s the next best thing to getting results in a flash? A spot treatment. Most of these topical concoctions are made with a super-concentrated amount of blemish-fighting ingredients (like salicylic acid and tea tree oil) that will reduce the size of a pimple in a couple hours or overnight—something that can prove very useful when you’re dealing with stressed-out skin.

Ahead, we’ve gathered the best ones for your choosing. Shop our favorites and find your new go-to.