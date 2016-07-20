13 Ways to Re-Create the Workout Outfit Every Supermodel Swears By

Thousands—nay, millions—of stories have been written that gush over supermodels and their style (guilty!), but less attention has been paid to the very detailed way girls such as Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and Joan Smalls dress when they’re headed to the gym.

…Specifically, the very current yet very simple combination of sports bra and high-waist leggings, a formula that flatters every body type. Click through the slideshow to see how the supermodel crowd’s styling the activewear trend and then shop every single piece so you can re-create the look yourself—Hadid-level abs not required.