13 Ways to Re-Create the Workout Outfit Every Supermodel Swears By

Thousands—nay, millions—of stories have been written that gush over supermodels and their style (guilty!), but less attention has been paid to the very detailed way girls such as Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and Joan Smalls dress when they’re headed to the gym.
…Specifically, the very current yet very simple combination of sports bra and high-waist leggings, a formula that flatters every body type. Click through the slideshow to see how the supermodel crowd’s styling the activewear trend and then shop every single piece so you can re-create the look yourself—Hadid-level abs not required.
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadid
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Aquarius Legging, $101; at Vimmia
Photo:
Vimmia
Photo:
instagram / @joansmalls
Pwrshape Forever Bra, $28; at Puma
Photo:
Puma
Style Swagger Leggings, $24.99; at Puma
Photo:
Puma
Photo:
instagram / @stellamaxwell
Photo:
instagram / @jourdandunn
Don't Stop Top, $60; at ADay
Brakes on Legging, $95; at ADay
Photo:
A Day
Photo:
instagram / @jourdandunn
Adidas Originals Rita Ora 3 Stripe Cut Leggings, $48.53; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Photo:
instagram / @karliekloss
Nike Pro Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra, $40; at Nike
Photo:
Nike
Stardust Crop Legging, $145; at Michi
Photo:
instagram / @jourdandunn
No Ka'oi Kino White and Fog Huki Sports Bra, $42.81; at Fashercise
Photo:
Fashercise
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Bralette, $28; at Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply
Ballistic Crop Legging, $145; at Michi
Photo:
Michi
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid