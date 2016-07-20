StyleCaster
Share

13 Ways to Re-Create the Workout Outfit Every Supermodel Swears By

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Ways to Re-Create the Workout Outfit Every Supermodel Swears By

by
13 Ways to Re-Create the Workout Outfit Every Supermodel Swears By
36 Start slideshow

Thousands—nay, millions—of stories have been written that gush over supermodels and their style (guilty!), but less attention has been paid to the very detailed way girls such as Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and Joan Smalls dress when they’re headed to the gym.

MORE: 101 Ways to Lose a Pound

…Specifically, the very current yet very simple combination of sports bra and high-waist leggings, a formula that flatters every body type. Click through the slideshow to see how the supermodel crowd’s styling the activewear trend and then shop every single piece so you can re-create the look yourself—Hadid-level abs not required.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 36

Gigi Hadid

Photo: instagram / @gigihadid

Accelerate Tight, $37.99; at New Balance

Photo: New Balance

The Strappy Seamless Bra, $45.99; at New Balance

Photo: New Balance

Elsa Hosk

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa

Radical Bra, $110; at Vimmia

Photo: Carbon 38

Aquarius Legging, $101; at Vimmia

Photo: Vimmia

Joan Smalls

Photo: instagram / @joansmalls

Pwrshape Forever Bra, $28; at Puma

Photo: Puma

Style Swagger Leggings, $24.99; at Puma

Photo: Puma

Stella Maxwell

Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell

Knockout by Victoria’s Secret Front-Close Sport Bra, $35; at Victoria's Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret

Knockout by Victoria's Secret Tight, $29.99; at Victoria's Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret

Jourdan Dunn

Photo: instagram / @jourdandunn

V Pant, $65; at Live the Process

V Bra, $60; at Live the Process

Photo: Live the Process

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Wenn

Don't Stop Top, $60; at ADay

Brakes on Legging, $95; at ADay

Photo: A Day

Jourdan Dunn

Photo: instagram / @jourdandunn

Adidas Originals Rita Ora 3 Stripe Cut Leggings, $48.53; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Beach Active Sports Bra, $59.99; at Lorna Jane

Photo: Lorna Jane

Karlie Kloss

Photo: instagram / @karliekloss

Nike Pro Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra, $40; at Nike

Photo: Nike

Stardust Crop Legging, $145; at Michi

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Wenn

No Ka'oi Hala Sports Bra, $63.24; at Fashercise

Photo: Fashercise

Kara 3/4 Support Tight, $92.99; at Lorna Jane

Photo: Lorna Jane

Jourdan Dunn

Photo: instagram / @jourdandunn

No Ka'oi Kino White and Fog Huki Sports Bra, $42.81; at Fashercise

Photo: Fashercise

No Ka'oi Kino Leggings, $79; at Fashercise

Photo: Fashercise

Elsa Hosk

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa

Twiggy Yoga Bra, $62.99; at Lorna Jane

Photo: Lorna Jane

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Wenn

Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Bralette, $28; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Ballistic Crop Legging, $145; at Michi

Photo: Michi

Bella Hadid

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

Alo Yoga Moto Legging, $110; at Carbon 38

Photo: Carbon 38

Trace 2 Bra, $54; at Alo Yoga

Photo: Alo Yoga

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Cheap Ways to Make Life More Luxurious, According to Reddit

21 Cheap Ways to Make Life More Luxurious, According to Reddit
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share