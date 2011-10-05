Tame Those Fall Flyaways

Nothing says fall like frizzy flyaways, at least that’s how it is for me. The constant shifting in temperatures can cause some serious distress on my already unmanageable hair. Then, throw in some static electricity and I tend to look like I stuck my finger in a socket.

During New York Fashion Week I saw an interesting way of minimizing flyaways by Paul Hanlon for Aveda backstage at Preen. After tightly twisting the hair into an intricate updo, Hanlon used the rod of a curling iron to straighten any flyaways to the head. Dangerous? Perhaps. Effective? Absolutely.

I don’t recommend anyone wielding a curling iron too close to their scalp, but with a few modifications this could be an easy way to achieve a slicked back, flyaway free look off the runway.