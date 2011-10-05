Tame Those Fall Flyaways

Nothing says fall like frizzy flyaways, at least that’s how it is for me. The constant shifting in temperatures can cause some serious distress on my already unmanageable hair. Then, throw in some static electricity and I tend to look like I stuck my finger in a socket.
During New York Fashion Week I saw an interesting way of minimizing flyaways by Paul Hanlon for Aveda backstage at Preen. After tightly twisting the hair into an intricate updo, Hanlon used the rod of a curling iron to straighten any flyaways to the head. Dangerous? Perhaps. Effective? Absolutely.
I don’t recommend anyone wielding a curling iron too close to their scalp, but with a few modifications this could be an easy way to achieve a slicked back, flyaway free look off the runway.
Start with a product that will minimize humidity in your hair before you even dry it. Infusium 23 Frizz Controller tames and smoothes frizz-prone, distressed hair. (Click here to learn more about Infusium23 Frizz Controller, infusium23.com)
The Revlon SmoothStay 1875 Watt Ionic Ceramic Dryer does more than just dry your hair. The negative ions saturate the airflow to reduce the size of water droplets so more moisture is infused into your hair. This helps dry hair fast, condition, and makes hair shinier while adding volume and reducing frizz. (Revlon SmoothStay 1875 Watt Ionic Ceramic Dryer, $16.77, walmart.com)
Once you pull your hair back into your desired updo (ponytail, bun or anything inbetween) srapy Aveda Air Control Hair Spray to make it hold. The formula in this spray does not contain water, so you are not putting any humidity back into your hair. (Aveda Air Control Hair Spray, $24, aveda.com)
To ensure maximum hold, heat up a curling iron on a low heat setting and lightly push back you flyaway hairs from front to back. I suggest using Revlon CurlStay 1" Titanium Styling Curling Iron. The 1" rod is the perfect size to maneuver around you ponytail and it has 30 heat settings to pick your perfect one! (Revlon CurlStay 1" Titanium Styling Curling Iron, $16.77, walmart.com )