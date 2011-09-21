Show Your Hair Some Love: 5 Color-Protecting Products

I feel as if I can speak for most women when I say that nothing bothers me more than my hair color fading. It’s like I’m losing a little piece of my soul every time I hand over my credit card at the salon. Just knowing that I’m going to have to come back and do it all over again in a month just emotionally drains me.
To avoid this intense, irrational feeling of buyers remorse I’m constantly on the look out for products to use on my hair to protect it from damage and to ultimately keep my dye-job longer. (And after my most recent bleach and dye combo to obtain my ombre strands, I feel as if my hair deserves a little extra love on a daily basis.)
First things first, get a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment. Infusium 23 Color Defender Collection has shampoo that protects your hair from harsh detergents, while the conditioner prevents build-up and keeps your hair color vibrant. As an added bonus, the Infusium 23 leave-in treatment is enriched with pro-vitamins, proteins and amino acids to help protect your hair from damage and seal in moisture. (Click here to learn more about Infusium23 Color Defender Collection, infusium23.com)
Great for a girl with wavy hair like me. I use Kiehls' Heat-Protective Silk-Straightening Cream to tame frizz while still keeping my hair light. Infused with extracts derived from soy beans, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds, it is a natural way to add some shine to your hair without the grease. (Heat-Protective Silk-Straightening Cream, $17, kiehls.com)
I envy all those ladies out there that can jump out of the shower, comb their hair, and hit the street. I on the other hand, slave over my bathroom counter trying to calm my wild mane for at least an hour each morning. So I like it when I can see the results from all my hard work last. Revlon's Curl Stay Curling Iron keeps my curls for 16 hours, while its titanium rod transfers heat faster so it causes less damage to my hair. (Revlon Curl Stay Curling Iron, $19.99, ulta.com)
If I want a little less bounce, the Revlon Smooth Stay Straightener heats up in 30 seconds, adds shine and cuts out the frizz all while causing minimal damage. (Revlon Smooth Stay Straightner,$29.99, ulta.com )
If I'm feeling particulary faded one day, I'll add an extra spritz of Paul Mitchell Color Protect Locking Spray. It has powerful UVA and UVB protection to help prevent color fade. Plus, it adds an extra layer of shine. (Color Protect Locking Spray, $17.49, soap.com)