Show Your Hair Some Love: 5 Color-Protecting Products

I feel as if I can speak for most women when I say that nothing bothers me more than my hair color fading. It’s like I’m losing a little piece of my soul every time I hand over my credit card at the salon. Just knowing that I’m going to have to come back and do it all over again in a month just emotionally drains me.

To avoid this intense, irrational feeling of buyers remorse I’m constantly on the look out for products to use on my hair to protect it from damage and to ultimately keep my dye-job longer. (And after my most recent bleach and dye combo to obtain my ombre strands, I feel as if my hair deserves a little extra love on a daily basis.)