There Are a Lot of Sponsored Athletes at the Olympics: Who to Know

The Olympic games are finally starting, with the opening ceremony tonight, and athletes from all over the world are making final preparations for their competitions. This year it seems like we saw more sponsorships than ever before, with big name companies such as Coca Cola, McDonalds and Omega Watches all proud sponsors of the Olympic games. The one that stands out the most for us, however, is Proctor and Gamble.

Proctor and Gamble (P&G) is backing more than 150 athletes, many of which are on Team USA, this year at the games. The company, who owns numerous well known brands, has pledged to support programs in partnership with the Olympic games all the way through 2020. Some of their beauty brands include Pantene, Gillette, Oral Care, Secret, Head & Shoulders and CoverGirl. The athletes range from all different sports, from swimming to boxing. P&G has also launched its “Thank You Mom” campaign where they have helped to raise their goal of $5 million dollars to donate to youth sports programs around the world.

The beauty brands that are involved have released Olympic inspired products as well. Marlen Esparza (Women’s boxing) and Jennifer Kessey (Women’s Volleyball) have been sponsored by CoverGirl, who has released limited edition Olympic packaging. Gillette Fusion, who is backing swimmer Ryan Lochte and track and field sprinter Tyson Gay, also has a limited edition gold plated razor. Portions of all of these products will go towards the “Thank You Mom” campaign.

Another company, Infusium 23, is the official sponsor for the USA synchronized swimming team. Their products are the perfect fit for this team since they help reverse the chlorine damage that occurs on the swimmer’s hair after spending eight hours a day in the pool.

Check out which athletes were lucky enough to get sponsored in the slideshow above, and which ones we’ll be keeping an eye out for during the Olympic games.