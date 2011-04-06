StyleCaster
Sponsored Post: AXE Excite Giveaway!

I’m a total “fragrance fiend.” I love trying and experimenting with new scents for me and for my boyfriend. Luckily, he is extremely patient and deals with my fragrance ADD like a champ.

So when I attacked him with the AXE Excite Body Spray I expected him to just laugh and shrug it off like he normally does. But this time he actually took pause and said, “Huh. I really like that. It smells like….like…foreplay.”

Okay. So he’s not in marketing. But he’s right. The new Excite line from Axe is a super-sensual blend of coconut, hazelnut and caramel notes. It’s woodsy and manly and would probably have made Mother Teresa tingly (hey, the Excite tag-line is “Even angels will fall.”)

You can get in on the excitement, too. Just leave a comment on this blog by April 15th explaining the power of fragrance and how it enhances your mood. Three lucky readers will win AXE Excite products. Good luck!

