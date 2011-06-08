Spoil Yourself With These Beauty Tools

I like going to the spa as much as anyone (and by like I mean really love). However, while trying to budget I’ve found myself not doing the weekly mani’s and pedi’s as I used to. Right now, a trip to the spa is more of a once-in-a-while type thing (not including hair appointments). So I’ve decided to look for quality products that may not be exactly the treatment you get from the spa or salon, but are worth the benefits they provide and the money you can save. Don’t get me wrongby all means don’t stop getting beautified at the salon, but with innovative technology and the rate of new products available, you may find yourself wanting to do it yourself (at least sometimes).

1 of 7 Temptu has become famous for their AIRbrush Makeup System, which gives professionally airbrushed results with your foundation, blush and highlighter. But, they also have the new Body Glow & Tanning Starter Set which includes body glow, tan prep, face tan and bronzer. Now you can get a real air brushed tan at home.

(Temptu AIRbrush Makeup System Base, $225, temptu.com, Temptu Body Glow & Tanning Starter Set, $295* currently on sale from $375, temptu.com) Sally Hansen See The Light Slant Tip Lighted Tweezer is the new tweezer to try. There is actually LED (light-emitting diode) used to make it easier to see all hairs (including the ones usually missed).

(Sally Hansen See The Light Slant Tip Lighted Tweezer, $11.39, ulta.com) The Clarisonic Skincare Brush is a facial cleansing brush, designed to clean your pores and the surface of your skin. The brush moves over 300 times per second, gently cleaning your skin, basically doing the work for you.

(Clarisonic Skincare Brush, $195, sephora.com) This may be a little pricey, but still beats the price of continuous laser hair removal appointments. This product is FDA approved, and portable for your convenience. This uses HPL (Home Pulsed Light) technology to provide you with a safe and easily accesible way for the at-home version of laser hair removal.

(Silk'n SensiEpil, $499, sephora.com) For those of you who don't have the time to keep up with your waxing appointments, Bliss Poetic Waxing At-Home Hair Removal Kit will be your new friend. This waxing kit is easy to useI know the thought of waxing yourself sounds painful, but it actually isn't that bad (peeling the dried wax off it actually easier and less painful than wax strips). Plus this kit also comes with a skin cleanser, soothing oil and an Ingrown Eliminating Pad.

(Bliss Poetic Waxing At-Home Hair Removal Kit, $45, sephora.com) If you want to get your teeth whiter in a short amount of time (like when you have a last minute date perhaps), try the Rembrandt 2 Hour Whitening Kit. It will do the job in just 2 hours. Yes, the process might be a bit tedious, but what other system works this quickly?

(Rembrandt 2 Hour Whitening System, $22.99, rembrandtboutique.com) Zeno Heat Treat just won the 2011 CEW Award in the Facial Skincare Acne Treatment category. This two part kit includes an acne fighting solution and aa device that gently massages heat onto the blemish to kill the bacteria.

