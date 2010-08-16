Give Yourself A Beautiful Gift

I am constantly asked in interviews what type of products a woman should splurge on and which ones she should save on. In this day and age, saving has never been easier with all the great beauty products you can find in drugstores – like my line Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy.

There is really no need anymore to spend your hard-earned dough on makeup and skincare, but there are times to splurge and give yourself a really special treat every once in awhile when you accomplish something incredible. Doing nice things for yourself no matter how big or small is the perfect way to commemorate big milestones in your life. Don’t wait for someone else to do it for you, do it for yourself!

It could be anything from buying a great new makeup brush set to a piece of jewelry you’ve been coveting or that amazing new designer handbag. For instance, every time I accomplish something incredibly monumental, I invest in a new Ippolita gold bangle. I adore this line of jewelry and over the years I have acquired quite a stack. When I wear them and hear them jingle jangle, it’s an audible reminder of all my hard work. It’s empowering!

So if you lose 30 pounds, splurge on that fabulous classic cashmere coat, and when you graduate from college go ahead and purchase that gorgeous bedazzled compact you’ve had your eye on. You will have these gifts forever, and they will pay for themselves tenfold by giving you years of feeling proud of all your accomplishments.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.