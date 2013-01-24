Splurge vs. Steal: Luxe Lashes For Every Occasion

Unless you’re Kim Kardashian circa 2011, false eyelashes aren’t an every day affair. Applying glue and falsies can be a bit of a time commitment, but entirely worth it if you’re heading to a swanky event where there are bound to be cameras (even if it’s just your friends Instagramming the evening). We recently caught wind of Kre-at’s new 24 karat gold eyelashes, which are works of art first and beauty accessories second. After taking a look at the stunning set of falsies, we started taking a peek at other fantasy lashes that we’d like to don.

From gold to diamonds and every luxurious material in between, there’s always a pair of eyelashes just waiting to be batted. Considering the whopping price tag of some options, we went ahead and found the affordable counterparts to each set. Whether you’ll be applying a pair or buying a pair for a friend, take a look at our favorite fantasy false eyelashes for every occasion.