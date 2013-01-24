Splurge vs. Steal: Luxe Lashes For Every Occasion

Unless you’re Kim Kardashian circa 2011, false eyelashes aren’t an every day affair. Applying glue and falsies can be a bit of a time commitment, but entirely worth it if you’re heading to a swanky event where there are bound to be cameras (even if it’s just your friends Instagramming the evening). We recently caught wind of Kre-at’s new 24 karat gold eyelashes, which are works of art first and beauty accessories second. After taking a look at the stunning set of falsies, we started taking a peek at other fantasy lashes that we’d like to don.
From gold to diamonds and every luxurious material in between, there’s always a pair of eyelashes just waiting to be batted. Considering the whopping price tag of some options, we went ahead and found the affordable counterparts to each set. Whether you’ll be applying a pair or buying a pair for a friend, take a look at our favorite fantasy false eyelashes for every occasion.
Splurge: Nothing makes you look like a million bucks more than, well, paying a lot of bucks for 24 karat gold false eyelashes. We may not able to afford these lashes, but we can certainly hope.
(Kre-at 24K Gold Lashes, Price Upon Request, Barney's New York)
Steal: Add a hint of sparkle to your peepers with these gold-tipped false lashes from Nordstrom.
(Nordstrom Gold Sparkle Faux Lashes, $7.95, Nordstrom)
Splurge: Get lashes that take flight with these paper bird falsies.
(Paperself Bird Lashes, $19.69, Paperself)
Steal: For a fun take on lashes for half the price, choose this bird-inspired option.
(Lovely Blossoms Paper Eyelashes, $11, Etsy)
Splurge: Feathers as falsies make for a light feel, unlike a lot of heavy materials.
(Black Velvet Feather False Eyelashes, $26, Shu Uemura)
Steal: For a total confidence boost, put on your favorite upbeat song and apply these feather lashes. Good times will ensue.
(Make Up For Ever Eyelashes, $16, Sephora.com)
Splurge: If you've got the extra cash to burn on diamond lashes, it doesn't get any better than these.
(Kre-at Diamond Lashes, $1,350, Barney's New York)
Steal: This affordable version of luxe lashes will have you looking gorgeous for the evening, plus you'll have enough money in your wallet to actually buy dinner.
(Swarovski Crystal Lashes, $17.08, Etsy)
Splurge: Instead of going for purple eyeshadow or bright lips, choose purple lashes for a fun new take on the colored makeup trend.
(Shu Uemura False Eyelashes in Violet, $20, Nordstrom)
Steal: Colored makeup has been everywhere lately, so colored lashes make a ton of sense right now.
(Sephora False Eyelashes in Mysterious, $10, Sephora)