I feel so fortunate that I get to talk to beauty editors all the time. We talk about different ways to use products and different and exciting new things to try. I like to come up with ideas on how to spend your hard-earned money on what is going to be the best for you and your hair.

I want to go over a few products that I think you should either Splurge or Steal. I believe there are certain things that you should splurge on and others you could purchase cheaper. Here are my top picks for both, and if I had to choose one or the other, what my final call would be.

SHAMPOO

Splurge: Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Shampoo ($16)

Steal: Pantene Classic Care Clarifying Shampoo ($5.79)

Winner: Steal!

CONDITIONER:

Splurge: Kerastase Nutritive Lait Vital ($36)

Steal: Garnier Fructis Strength & Repair Fortifying Cream Conditioner ($4.29)

Winner: Steal

DRY SHAMPOO:

Splurge: Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo ($19)

Steal: Psssssst Instant Spray Shampoo ($5.99)

Winner: Steal

OVERNIGHT HAIR REPAIR:

Steal: John Freida Frizz-Ease Creme Serum Overnight Repair Formula ($8.99)

Splurge: Ted Gibson Goodnite Replenish Hair Repair Serum ($200)

Winner: Splurge

HAIRSPRAY:

Splurge: Ted Gibson Beautiful Hold Hairspray ($28)

Steal: Sebastian Shaper Hairspray ($12)

Winner: Splurge

FLAT IRON:

Steal: Chi Ceramic Flat Iron ($89)

Splurge: Ted Gibson Professional Flat Iron ($225)

Winner: Splurge

It’s fun as a hairdresser to play with different products. DailyMakeover.com is a brilliant way to get reviews on products before you try them out.

Tip: If you need to clarify your hair, instead of buying a clarifying shampoo, you can just mix a little vinegar in your favorite shampoo. The vinegar will remover

the toxins right out.

Remember to splurge on yourself, you are worth it!

And don’t forget: Beauty Is Individual.

Ted

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.