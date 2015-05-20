Instagram Insta-Glam: The Split Hair Trend

We know how difficult it is to make up your mind, especially when it comes to things of relative permanence, à la hair color. So why settle for just one color? Better yet, why not just plop them both on your head evenly so that one doesn’t appear to be more in favor than the other? Such is the “split hair” trend. We’re not talking about your damaged ends—that’s a whole other story.

“Split hair” is something you’ve seen on the likes of Cruella de Vil or Harvey “Two-Face” Dent and generally has a graphic novel appeal. However, we’ve been noticing—on Instagram, of course—how all of you are sporting this hair color trend with every and any color and looking amazing while doing it. Still apprehensive by the concept of split hair? Take a look—and we don’t blame you for doing a double-take.

