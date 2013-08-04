Best Split End Fixes to Seal and Heal Summer Damage

We love fun in the sun as much as the next gal, but all that wind, surf, sand and heat has taken a toll on all our strands, leaving our ends frayed and dismayed. That’s right: split ends are back like a Backstreet Boy and they’re nowhere near as fun.
If you can’t get to your stylist’s chair to get the situation under control ASAP, the next best thing is to have a good arsenal of end-mending hair products at the ready, so we’ve gathered up some of our personal favorites that can seal your ends and soothe your nerves. Ready to fake it until you make it to the salon chair for a trim? We’ll never tell: our lips – and our ends – are sealed….
Fix your split ends in no time with these products!
Perfect for all types of hair, we love this all-in-one smoothing spray that strengthens and instantly transforms parched, stressed strands into sleek, softer, healthier hair. Bonus: it also protects hair from up to 450 degrees of high heat.
Blow Pro You Only Smoother Advanced Smoothing Spray, $22, ulta.com
We love that this spray smoothes, protects and repairs all at once, PLUS it has hold to keep your style in tact. Heal the signs of damaged hair AND keep your hair looking amazing? Sold.
Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Repair & Finish Spray, $4.95, soap.com
We're fans of a little indulgence when it counts, and this high-end hair masque is soooo worth it. It can hydrate, repair and protect even the most damaged hair, leaving it silky smooth and incredibly touchable.
Oribe Signature Moisture Masque, $59, bergdorfgoodman.com
Specially formulated for damaged strands that are prone to breakage, this seals your ends and protects them from further damage. Let's also talk about the texture and softness of your hair after using. Divine!
Davines Melu Thermal Protecting Shield, $28.80, drugstore.com
Like sending your stressed-out strands to the spa, this spray acts like a hair vacation. It softens, soothes, conditions, and repairs even the driest, most unruly hair. You're left with incredible softness, zero flyaways and no frizz.
Sally Hershberger Hyper Hydration Super Keratin Spray, $12.99, cvs.com
We're kind of obsessed with this amazing dual-serum (the first of its kind) that seeks out the weakest spots in your hair and fills in the gaps while it strengthens and reconstructs hair from the inside out. When we say this repairs hair on a whole other level, we're not kidding.
Kerastase Resistance Fibre Architecte, $42, kerastase-usa.com
We're converts to this ceramide-packed hair treatment that targets and eradicates the five major signs of hair damage, one of which is split ends and frayed cuticles. When they say it can reverse hair damage with continued use and leave it softer and in better condition, they're not kidding.
L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm, $7.29, drugstore.com
This lovely serum, specially formulated to deliver nourishment to the damaged ends of hair, repairs damage and split ends and leaves behind the silkiest, shiniest hair you've seen in a long time. It's almost like nothing ever happened (
Phyto Phytokeratine Reparative Serum for Damaged Ends, $30, beautybar.com
This moisturizing cream does it all: smoothes cuticles, adds shine, mends split ends, strengthens hair, and offers all day protection from UV damage. Clearly, we all need this in our lives.
Living Proof Restore Targeted Repair Cream, $28, ulta.com
Those with thin, flat hair will live for the life this lightweight conditioning rinse infuses while it helps mend strands and smooth flyaways. Oh, and it also detangles and leaves your hair feeling and looking thicker and fuller. In short, it's a little slice of awesome.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Rice & Wheat Volumizing Conditioning Rinse, $7-$19, kiehls.com
Frizz usually accompanies split ends, so try this shampoo and conditioner packed with bamboo extract and kendi oil to smooth and soothe while it strengthens your strands and seals your frayed hair cuticles.
Alterna Bamboo Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner, $34, sephora.com
We like hair products that work on contact, and this nourishing serum does just that, taming flyaways and sealing split ends as it restores health and moisture balance to frizzy, fried hair.
Ojon Damage Reverse Instant Restorative Hair Serum, $25, qvc.com
For those of us who put a lot of stress on our hair (straightening, chemicals, color), this leave-in is your daily salvation. It penetrates deeply into hair and seals the cuticle for shine, zero flyaways and continual repair.
Bumble and Bumble Mending Complex, $34, bumbleandbumble.com
We love anything that works while we sleep, so we're thrilled to tell you about this overnight treatment that uses the brand's proprietary ocean-based technology to rebuild the strength and vitality of your hair. You'll wake up with stronger, moisturized strands that are sealed and healed.
Sachajuan Over Night Hair Repair, $60, sephora.com
Ready to stop snipping your ends every five minutes? This monoi-packed serum repairs them, binging separated ends back together, saving you from the scissors time and time again.
Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Split End Sealer, $25, sephora.com
This fabulous serum actually binds split ends and works to fix the damage where the splits occur while it reduces frizz, seals in shine and leaves you with smoother, more polished hair. Use it continuously and just marvel at the results.
TRESemme Split Remedy Sealing Serum, $5.39, drugstore.com