Best Split End Fixes to Seal and Heal Summer Damage

We love fun in the sun as much as the next gal, but all that wind, surf, sand and heat has taken a toll on all our strands, leaving our ends frayed and dismayed. That’s right: split ends are back like a Backstreet Boy and they’re nowhere near as fun.

If you can’t get to your stylist’s chair to get the situation under control ASAP, the next best thing is to have a good arsenal of end-mending hair products at the ready, so we’ve gathered up some of our personal favorites that can seal your ends and soothe your nerves. Ready to fake it until you make it to the salon chair for a trim? We’ll never tell: our lips – and our ends – are sealed….

More From Beauty High:

15 Best Nail Art Blogs on the Internet

50 Beauty Rules to Break

101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know