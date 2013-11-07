10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Split Ends

Split ends. Everyone gets them and nobody ever wants them. Unfortunately for most of us, they are simply unavoidable, no matter how hard we try to prevent them. There are, however, some little known facts and tips about split ends that can help prevent more split ends from occurring and also make sure your current damaged ends don’t become worse.

Read on to learn what you may be doing wrong and how to change up your hair routine to avoid the hair epidemic that is split ends for as long as possible.

1. You can’t undo damages: Once your hair is split, it can not be repaired. There are definitely tricks to make the split ends appear healthier and less noticeable, but the only real fix is to snip off the split end.

2. Trim your hair: We all know that getting regular trims every 6 to 8 weeks is the best way to maintain healthy hair, but many of us don’t have the time or budget for that. So, if you notice a split end in between trips to the hair salon, don’t wait until your next visit and just trim the strand yourself. If you don’t, the hair could split all the way up to the root, causing further damage.

3. Don’t over-wash your hair: Washing your hair every other day allows your hair to repair itself with its own natural oils, leaving your hair smoother and better protected. If you wash your hair every day, you are stripping your hair of these oils which can make your hair more susceptible to breakage and split ends.

4. How you shampoo and condition makes a difference: Shampooing your scalp and conditioning your ends is the best way to do it. Don’t pile your hair on the top of your head and start scrubbing away; that will lead to split ends. Instead, just shampoo your scalp and let the remaining suds rinse through your strands. Also, when conditioning the ends of your hair, make sure you give the conditioner some time to really soak into the strands before rinsing it out.

5. Seal with cold water: Rinsing your hair with colder water will not only help seal the hair’s cuticles and ends, but also add some glossy shine to your luscious locks.

6. Be gentle: When towel drying your hair, make sure you are not rubbing and pulling your hair in a harsh manner. Instead, wrap a towel or old t-shirt around your wet hair and gently squeeze out the excess moisture.

7. Use the right brush: If you are brushing wet hair, be careful because hair is most prone to breakage when wet. With that said, using a wide tooth comb is the best way to detangle wet hair. A wide tooth comb will slip through your strands with ease and cause little to no damage in the process.

8. Dry hair thoroughly: Always make sure to dry your hair thoroughly when you have split ends. Frizzy hair will only make your damaged ends look worse. If you don’t have time to let your hair fully air dry and using a hair dryer is your only option, putting the dryer on the cool or low heat setting and using a heat protectant are two musts.

9. Fake it until you make it: Adding a serum or an oil to the ends of your hair after styling is a great way to mask your split ends from the public and make them a lot less noticeable.

10. At-home treatments: If expensive shampoo and serums or trips to the salon are out of your price range, there are many at-home remedies you can try to aid in your split end dilemmas. Try DIY hair mask once a week for healthy hair results.

