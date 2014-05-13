Tuesday’s #NailCall: Splatter Paint Nails and Gold French Manicures

From bright splatter paint nails to going for gold for a new take on the French manicure, this week’s #NailCall was nothing short of fun. It’s clear that the nail artists of Instagram are really taking to the punchy colors and glittery textures that go with the warmer weather, and we couldn’t be happier.

Take a look at some of our favorite manicures from this week’s #NailCall below, and remember to submit your own by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

@Theglitteryblog got seriously artsy this week with bright, splatter paint nails. Excuse us while we go replicate this on our nails immediately.

@Nananailpolish knows there’s nothing prettier than a light lavender nail polish — except maybe a gorgeous accent nail filled with roses.

The new class of French manicures is taking over, and we love @Nicolerv1’s gold tipped version.

Simple, fresh, and fun, @Nailartbysig’s pink, glitter manicure is just what our nails need for spring.

Okay, we admit it, we’re entirely jealous @Fabfingies’ manicure. Can we talk about how perfect those flowers are?

A nude nail with some glitter on the tip is @Lucyjewelll’s way of making her nails dazzle (and we approve).

@Nananailpolish showed off the same nail wraps that Beyonce wore in her Pepsi commercial and now, of course, we all want them.