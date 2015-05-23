Why Your Spice Cabinet May Be Your Best Kept Beauty Secret

If you want to shake up your beauty routine—and revive your skin to a state of absolute gorgeousness—look no further than your very own pantry.

A number of spices you already have right in your home are untapped resources for unlocking supple, clear, and glowing skin, according to Heather Scholten of Spiceologist. Here, she shares some of her favorite seasonings that work on your skin just as well as your skillet—plus, some amazing home remedies you can try tonight!

Saffron

Full of anti-bacterial qualities, saffron’s unique color, flavor and other properties give it culinary and medicinal characteristics that make it renowned all over the world. Rich in vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, Vitamin C, iron, potassium, zinc, selenium, folate and many other nutrients, saffron brightens up your complexion and even works a great home remedy for clearing up acne. Try this saffron face mask: Add 3-4 strands of high quality saffron to ½ cup whole milk and allow them to soften in the milk for an hour or so. Apply to face and neck, then, after 10-15 minutes, wash off.

Clove

The oil of this fragrant spice can make a fragrant facial cleanser, since it also has antimicrobial properties. Cloves or clove oil can also be used to prevent hair loss and for thickening the hair as well.

MORE: The A to Z Guide to Beauty Oils

Turmeric

This antiseptic and antibacterial spice is not only a delicious anti-inflammatory addition to smoothies, but its properties can make your skin glow when used as a face mask. Try this recipe: Mix 1 tablespoon each of ground oatmeal, turmeric and honey, then stir to blend. Apply to face with a soft brush or fingertips (you can thin with water if needed) and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Remove with cold water—hot water will make you turn orange!—then wash your face with your usual cleanser.

Cinnamon

Get plump lips naturally with this skin-warming spice. Wet a cinnamon stick and rub on your lips. Cinnamon is a natural exfoliator and can also boost circulation while plumping your lips (temporarily, of course).

Fennel

Great for sensitive skin—and spaghetti sauce—this spice decreases redness and irritation and it can help minimize sensitivity caused by sun exposure. To feel its effects, soak ½ teaspoon of the seeds in a cup purified water and spritz your face and neck to cool your skin.

Ginger

Circulation-boosting ginger calms puffiness and ups blood flow, giving you a natural healthy glow. It can also help minimize cellulite dimples, which is a nice bonus, to say the least. To make a ginger scrub, pulverize ½ cup of white rice in a blender. Add ¼ cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of minced fresh ginger and a teaspoon of coconut milk, then blend until combined. Apply to areas of cellulite by rubbing it in, then rinse it off.