SPF: Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to SPF, there is a still a lot of confusion out there. With so many different formulas (sprays! wipes! mineral! invisible!) we’re never actually sure which will work best, how much sunscreen we really need and how often it should be reapplied to protect us from the rays. We all know that SPF is the best way to protect against skin cancer and sun damage, but honestly, considering the amount of times we’ve all gotten burned in our lives, it’s clearly not as easy as it seems.

Luckily, we’ve compiled plenty of tips and tricks on SPF for you – from what it is exactly to the best all-natural brands (if that’s what you’re looking for). Plus, you can even find information on makeup with SPF so you’ll have extra protection all year round. Read on below!

Exactly What is SPF? A Dermatologist Explains

A Coppertone dermatologist breaks down the definition of SPF, what you should be looking for when you’re buying a bottle and how high of a number you really need.

5 Makeup Products Infused with SPF For Extra Protection

Need a little extra protection all year long? Find out which makeup products we love that also have the extra bonus of SPF.

BB Cream with SPF: Lightweight Coverage with Maximum Protection

These BB Creams give you SPF protection with a light tint of coverage, making sure your face glows (and your skin stays safe) all summer long.



Sunscreen 101: The Best Moisturizers with SPF

Looking for a moisturizer with SPF? We round up the best ones – from the lightweight to the ones without that overpowering sunscreen smell.

Your Excuse to Not Wear SPF on Your Face Ends With These New Sunscreens

When it comes to our face, we want to protect it with layers of sunscreen, but we also don’t want it to breakout. Here are the sunscreens that will do just that.

Sunscreen for Hair: The Easiest Way to Protect and Hydrate Your Scalp

Did you know you also need sunscreen for your hair? You can dry out your strands, bleach out your color and dry out your scalp. Here is a list of the best formulas!

Organic Sunscreen Will Be Your Best Friend This Summer

Looking for an organic sunscreen? Look no further – we’ve rounded up plenty of great organic options to choose from!

Sensitive Skin? Here’s the Sunscreen You Should Be Using

Do you have sensitive skin issues? Here are the sunscreens you should be using so that you don’t irritate your skin or cause any unnecessary breakouts!

Mineral Sunscreen: Your Guide to the Best Options on the Market

Are you on the hunt for a mineral sunscreen option this summer? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites that keep us protected all year long.

Chemical-Free Sunscreen: Our Top Picks for Protecting Your Skin

If you’re looking for a chemical-free sunscreen (for you or for your little ones) look no further. These will do the trick!

Your Scalp Needs Sunscreen, Too: Here Are Our Top Picks

We hate when our scalp burns, and we’re sure you do too. Luckily there are some great products on the market to help you apply sunscreen directly to your scalp – here are some of our faves!

Sunscreen Wipes: SPF You Can Pack for Easy Sun Protection

Did you know sunscreen could come in a wipe form? Perfect for packing on long vacations, this list gives you some of our top wipe sunscreen picks!

Tinted Sunscreen: The Double-Duty Beauty Savior of Summer

Want the SPF protection but also want a bit of coverage? These tinted sunscreens will do the trick!