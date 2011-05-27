SPF Questions Answered, Chanel Makeup Robots Are Back!

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your LONG weekend:

Mott 50 has introduced a line of clothing with UPF (and ultraviolet protection factor) which has 10x the amount of protection from the sun as your regular T-shirt. (T Magazine)

Higher SPF is not always a good thing, as it can give you a higher sense of security. Remember to reapply folks! (Allure)

Don’t know what to do with your long strands? Four real girls reveal their style secrets. (Refinery29)

As you head off for Memorial Day Weekend adventures, here are 8 celeb-inspired ponytail ideas to help you get fancy for your nights on the town. (The Girls In The Beauty Department)

Kim K isn’t the only one making news right now. Khloe Kardashian Odom teams up with Nivea to battle cellulite as the face of Good-bye Cellulite, Hello Bikini! Challenge. (People.com)

And, check out Chanel’s latest makeup robot commercial for spring below because well, who can get enough of dancing makeup people?