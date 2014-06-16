5 Makeup Products Infused With SPF for Extra Protection

Protecting our skin from harmful UV rays is one of the most important beauty duties we have – especially on sensitive areas, such as our face. In addition to applying your lightweight face sunscreen, why not find great makeup that also already has SPF in it? Plenty of foundations, moisturizers and lip balms come already infused with SPF to help make your life a little easier and ensure skin stays safe from the sun. Take a look below at some great SPF makeup products that are both proactive and protective, to give you that added dose of protection.

Start your makeup routine off right with this SPF 20, tinted moisturizer. Choose from eight shades to improve the look of your skin. (Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $36, Sephora.com)

The perfect base for any makeup is a primer that is good for your skin and is infused with SPF. Hourglass’s primer does both of these, plus it’s water resistant. (Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $52, Sephora.com)

Treat your lips to moisture and protection with Sugar Lip Treatment. The SPF 15 infused stick comes in 10 different colors so you can keep your lips plump in any shade. (Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, Sephora.com)

This lightweight powder foundation with SPF 15 enhances your skin with minerals, creating a healthy complexion. (BareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $27, Sephora.com)

Create a flawless look by blurring out any imperfections with Smashbox HD foundation infused with SPF 15. (Smashbox Liquid Halo HD Foundation SPF 15, $42, Sephora.com)