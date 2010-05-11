SPF And Makeup In One – Our Favorite Double-Duty Beauty Picks

We’ve all heard the beauty advice before: Wearing sunscreen everyday is a must not only to protect against harmful rays (and wrinkles!) but also skin cancer. Luckily the beauty industry has caught on with a plethora of handy multi-taskers that beautify and contain SPF. But let’s face it, they don’t call it lazy summer days for nothing. Here to give you a little friendly reminder, we’ve picked some of our favorite double-duty products (makeup plus SPF) to get that natural summer look safely. Happy weekend!

NARS Pure Sheer SPF 15 Lip Treatment



Photo courtesy of NARS

NARS just released a sheer lip treatment that moisturizes chapped lips and gives them a soft wash of color at the same time. We’re partial to the gorgeous seashell pink Aurore shade, but they come in six warm tones and have a creamy texture, and of course, an SPF of 15. $25, narscosmetics.com

Benefit Cosmetics Hello Flawless Custom Cover-Up with SPF 15



Image: ulta.com

Benefit’s powder foundation goes on sheer and can be layered for added coverage. The compact comes with a brush and a sponge (apply with the sponge if you’re looking for more coverage). But no matter how much you cake on, you’ll still get the added bonus of SPF, so don’t overdo it!$34, ulta.com

Shiseido Sun Protection Lip Treatment SPF 36



Image: Sephora.com

For girls who love all nautural make up summer is the time for lightening up after all your beauty routine could do well by adding this everyday product. Along with plumping up lips with moisture, the high SPF 36 protects against both UVA and UVB rays. $20, Macys.com

Stila Sheer Color Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15



Image: sephora.com

Stila’s latest tinted moisturizer has double the amount of SPF as the last but with the same great formula. The oil-free product has a lightweight sheer color that provides medium coverage while also soothing skin with pomegranate extract. It is one of the best beauty buys of the season. $34, sephora.com

Givenchy Photo’Perfexion Fluid Foundation SPF 20



Image: sephora.com

Givenchy’s seamless foundation covers the skin like a concealer yet doesn’t leave that caked on makeup effect. Get the smooth velvety look that we’re always craving with the added benefit of sun protection. $44, Sephora.com

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss with SPF 15



Revlon ‘Pink Pursuit’ lip gloss. Image: Amazon.com

Glossy lips need not go unprotected. This drugstore find has lips looking like they took a dip in the pool and with SPF 15 you’ll be ready to dry off under the sun while being protected. $6.95, Amazon.com

Physicians Formula Healthy Wear Pressed Bronzer SPF 50



Image: physciansformula.com

Physicians Formula’s Healthy Wear collection contains three products all with a whopping SPF 50. That’s right, 5-0. Our favorite of these products is the bronzer (because who can’t use a little help getting an all-over glow?) and it helps brighten your skin and make sun spots disappear. $14.99, cvs.com

Estee Lauder Resilience Lift Extreme Ultra Firming Concealer SPF 15



Image: BergdorfGoodman.com

The delicate undereye area is where we all need sun protection the most. This genius-in-a-tube concealer is a must-have not only for its power to lighten up dark circles but its SPF 15 protection to keep crow’s feet at bay. $20, BergdorfGoodman.com



Related:

Skin Savers! The Best Double-Duty Foundations

Skin Cancer Awareness Month – La Roche Posay Launches New Campaign

