Your A-to-Z Guide to Sun Protection

We’ll say it until we’re blue in the face: Sun protection is a must for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re wearing SPF-infused makeup or even sitting inside, just inches away from a computer screen all day. UV rays are pretty much everywhere and with other factors such as global warming and skin diseases thrown into the mix, we have to be on guard at all times.
And health-specific consequences aside, skin that’s been overexposed to the sun doesn’t feel or look too good, either. We understand how daunting choosing one sun-protective formula can be. Some look too chalky. Others refuse to stay put. And that all-too-common sunscreen smell isn’t the most pleasant side effect, either.
So with another summer season officially here, we’re digging into 26 must-know facts about sun protection with the help of licensed dermatologist and director of the Virginia-based Laser and Cosmetic Center, David McDaniel, M.D., FAAD.
A: Aloe Vera
Aloe vera—whether it's straight from the plant or in gel form—is often touted as the best option for soothing skin after sun exposure. It also wards off bacteria from the elements.
"Antimicrobial agents kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. Aloe vera is derived from a plant that has anti-inflammatory and other skin soothing benefits," says Dr. McDaniel.
B: Broad-Spectrum
Broad-spectrum refers to a sunscreen's ability to protect against both UVA and UVB rays. According to PCA Skin, most people don't know that the FDA's SPF numbering system only accounts for UVB protection, so that broad spectrum label is really important.
C: Chemical vs. Physical
Physical sunscreens contain active mineral ingredients (like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide) that sit on top of the skin and deflect UV rays. On the other hand, chemical sunscreens contain compounds such as oxybenzone that change UV rays into heat and release that heat from the skin.
The main difference between physical and chemical lies in the waiting time. Physical sunscreens start working as soon as they're applied, while the chemical ones need about 20 minutes to absorb before you step into the sun.
D: Dark Spots
According to Dr. McDaniel, "Discolored skin areas, which are usually brown, may be from sun damage, aging, or inherited (some dark spots can be a warning sign for malignant melanoma)." This is why wearing sunscreen is a year-round must, even when you're not spending hours under the hot sun.
E: Ecamsule
Ecamsule is an organic compound often added to sunscreens to better filter out UVA rays and create a better feel on the skin.
F: FDA Standards
Dr. McDaniel says these are "federal guidelines that help standardize the SPF number and claims for broad spectrum and water resistance for sunscreens, which are regulated as OTC drugs."
G: Gels
According to Dr. McDaniel, "some sunscreens may be in the form of a water-based hydrogel, created with water and chemicals that help it flow, plus whatever active ingredients are added." These are an especially great choice for anyone with oily skin.
H: Hats
In addition to sunscreen, hats are a quick and easy way to provide another layer of protection for the skin. And with an innumerable amount of options out there, you'll never get bored. Here are some pro tips for pairing your head gear with a hairstyle that will actually stay in place.
I: Irritation
Unless you regularly visit a dermatologist or aesthetician, there's no telling how your skin will react with a product. For this reason, "testing a new SPF for a day or overnight on the inner forearm can be done to test for skin irritation before using on face and body," says Dr. McDaniel.
J: Just Say No...
...to tanning beds! According to SkinCancer.Org, one of the scariest statistics regarding their side effects is that "individuals who have used tanning beds 10 or more times in their lives have a 34 percent increased risk of developing melanoma."
K: Kids
It's never too early to protect your children and teach them sun-smart habits. Each year, the Environmental Working Group provides a comprehensive list of kid-friendly SPFs that have been tested by experts. Get familiar with them, stat.
L: Lips
You may be slathering on the SPF from head to toe, but don't forget about your kissers, too! "Lips need sun protection to avoid burning and premature aging (bleaching of pink color) and for skin cancer prevention," says Dr. McDaniel. Here's a shopping guide to get you started.
M: Mineral Sunscreens
These sunscreens are made with, you guessed it—mineral ingredients (like zinc oxide and titanium oxide)—to reflect the sun's rays like a mirror and protect the skin.
N: Natural Sunscreens
This typically refers to mineral-based sunscreens, too, as minerals (like the ones mentioned before) are typically mined from the earth. The only downside is that this type of SPF can often look chalky on the skin because the ingredients themselves are white or grey in color.
O: Oxybenzone
This is one of the most common chemical filters used in sunscreen because it's easily soluble, provides UV protection and absorbs deeply into the skin. It's also used as a stabilizer in other beauty products, such as nail polish and hairspray.
P: Powders
Q: Quotables
If we can't convince you to slather on the sunscreen, perhaps an A-list crop of celebrities will. We're constantly adding celebrity-approved products to our shopping list, but plenty have waxed poetic about how sunscreen is the key to maintaining their red carpet-ready glow. See what a slew of them had to say over at the Skin Cancer Foundation's handy website.
R: Reapplication
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours when outdoors, and/or during strenuous activity.
"Putting the SPF back onto skin after swimming or sweating or simply to help maintain maximal protection for some chemical SPF, which may lose protection as hours pass," says Dr. McDaniel.
He also adds, "Shelf life is the time that an SPF can sit unused and still be maximally effective (at normal room temperatures … in a car or extremes of temperature the shelf life may be shorter than the label)," says Dr. McDaniel. Most sunscreens are designed to remain fresh up to three years.
S: Sunburn
For some, even with an extensive amount of sunscreen, scorched skin is inevitable. When this happens, it's important to treat the infected area right away. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, cool baths, hydrocortisone cream, and aspirin are just a few things that can assist in healing. Skin blisters indicate second-degree burn, which will require a doctor's visit, stat.
T: Titanium Oxide
This is an active mineral element that protects the skin by blocking absorption of the sun's UV light.
U: UV Rays
Ultraviolet rays can come from sunlight, tanning beds, and even phone/computer screens. UVB rays cause sunburn on top of the skin, while UVA rays—which penetrate more deeply—cause premature skin aging.
V: Vitamins C & E
When used in combination with sunscreen, these nutrients prevent oxidative stress and aging.
W: Water-Resistant
These sunscreens retain their listed SPF value after a certain time in water. SPFs sold in the US must undergo extensive testing before they can bear a water-resistant or water-proof label.
X: Xtra Protection
Y: Youth Maintenance
Youth maintenance or preservation is one benefit of regular use of SPF. It should be the last step in your morning skin-care routine or mixed in with your moisturizer.
Z: Zinc Oxide
This is a mineral element commonly used in sunscreens to reflect UV rays.
