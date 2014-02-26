10 Things You Always Wanted to Know About Sperm But Were Afraid to Ask

Sex is about as much fun as two people can have. This is a well-documented fact. But when it comes to sperm, are you up on your knowledge? There’s a lot to know about those little guys. Here are just 10 of the many things you always wanted to know about sperm, but were afraid to ask.

1. Not all sperm are made equal.

As much as a man would love to have millions of perfect little guys, the fact is that many of them are deformed. We’re talking two heads, two tails, squiggly tails, heads that are too large or two small, etc.

2. Sperm are hard workers.

Well, not all of them. But of the ones that can swim straight enough to get to the egg, one lucky bugger (though sometimes more than one. Can you say multiples?) drills its way into the egg to begin fertilization.

3. There is a difference between “sperm” and “semen.”

Many people use both terms interchangeably, but they are not the same substance. Sperm cells are just one part of the semen. Seminal fluid also contains fructose and proteolytic, among other enzymes, to help the sperm on they way.

4. The odds are tough

In the average ejaculate, there are 200 million sperm. That’s some steep competition!

5. Sperm don’t have to be moving to fertilize an egg

That’s both true and not true. For natural fertilization to occur, the sperm has to be able to swim and drill into the egg, but during In-Vitro fertilization, the sperm is injected directly into the egg, making motion on the sperm’s part a nonissue.

