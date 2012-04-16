Would You Spend 10 Days On A Feeding Tube To Lose A Few Pounds?

Brides-to-be will go to extreme lengths to lose a few pounds before their big day, but feeding tubes? That just seems a little radical to us. The latest trend is called the K-E Diet and apparently it has been around in Europe for years. But now that is has come to the US, you can get it for only $1500. Under doctor supervision, a feeding tube will be inserted into your nose that runs to your stomach. You are then fed a constant slow drip of protein and fat, mixed with water, which contains zero carbohydrates and totals 800 calories a day. The body fat is then burned off through a process called ketosis, which leaves muscle intact.

ABC interviewed Dr. Oliver Di Pietro who defended the diet, “It is a hunger-free, effective way of dieting,” he said. “Within a few hours and your hunger and appetite go away completely, so patients are actually not hungry at all for the whole 10 days. That’s what is so amazing about this diet.”

But how is this drastic diet a safe alternative to just eating right and exercising? It’s not. “If you lose the weight too quickly your mind is not going to be able to catch up with a newer, skinnier you,” said psychoanalyst Bethany Marshall.

Dr. Di Pietro said the only side-effect dieters have to deal with is bad breath and perhaps some constipation. And although it sounds like a fool-proof way to lose 20 pounds in 10 days, we think we will stick to the old-fashioned way.

What do you think of the K-E Diet? Would you try it before your wedding day?

Image via ABC News