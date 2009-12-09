Speaking At The American Association of Cosmetology Schools

Last month, I was invited to sunny Phoenix, Arizona to be the key note speaker at the AACS American Association of Cosmetology Schools.

One of my goals for 2010 is giving back. I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career and I want to teach other beauty folks to maximize their potential. Beauty students don’t realize that there are so many things you can do with your cosmetology license. A stylist, for example, can develop products, work behind a chair in a salon, or on movies, celebs, or editorial shoots. So much can be achieved with that certificate. In fact, I’ve done many of the things on that list.

I’m so honored to be be able to spread my message about the industry to its newest members. As an added bonus, I even fit in an appearance on local morning show Good Morning Arizona. I’m nothing if not a multi-tasker, right?

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.