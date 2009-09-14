Sparkly Safari Eyes at Carmen Marc Valvo

Romero Jennings for MAC

Photo: Nathan Bush

It was all about a sultry smoked-out eye at Carmen Marc Valvo (or CMV, as I like to refer to him).

CMV, consummate showman,

watches his collection displayed over Times Square

Photo: Nathan Bush

Lead MAC makeup artist Romero Jennings went with a concrete jungle theme backstage at the presentation, held at NASDAQ in Times Square. “It’s modern and clean–no zebra or cheetah prints in this collection,” explained Jennings. “It’s a smoky eye designed to withstand heat.”

Eyes were first lined with MAC Fluidline Gel Liner in Dipdown Brown and then smudged before undergoing an application of two shadows: MAC Mineralize Eye Shadow in Young Punk and Guilt by Association. Both are limited edition for a VERY abbreviated period. A mixture of gold and silver loose shadow was pressed into the inner corners of the eyes to catch the flashbulb lights. Lastly, Jennings brushed on “a pound and a half of MAC Dazzle Lash on both top and bottom lashes.”

Skin was evened out with MAC Mineral Foundation, a cream formula that allows skin’s natural hue to peek out. “It sets itself,” said Jennings. Lips were glossed up to the max with MAC Dazzleglass in Moth to a Flame and Glimmer Gloss in Black Fire.

Photo: Nathan Bush