Spanx launching Swimwear!

All I can say is, “It’s about time!”

Finally, Spanx (fun fact: I used to call them suckie-inie things when I was younger and I saw my mom wearing them) is launching a line of swimwear. AND IT’S CUTE!

With slimming details like ruffles, ruching and smocked sides, these bathing suits will definitely be a hit this summer.

I’m trying to decide which one I like best:

I love the ruching on this fuschia number!

I am also a TOTAL sucker for ruffles and the details on this are just so cute and feminine!

There is something I really like about this one shoulder number. But would the one shoulder mean weird tan-lines for Summer 2010? Thoughts?

Check out Spanx.com for more info on their slimming swimwear!