Space NK’s Huge Beauty Sale Includes These Charlotte Tilbury & Drunk Elephant Bestsellers

Spring has officially sprung—the sun’s coming out, the trees are getting their leaves back and flowers are blooming. What goes hand in hand with the season? Spring cleaning, of course! But spring cleaning doesn’t just apply to purging your closet or scrubbing every countertop in your home. It also entails swapping out or rotating products in your daily beauty routine, and what better way to refresh yours than by shopping big beauty sales?

Space NK is hosting a mid-season sale that’s giving you 25 percent off of top brands, including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Running from March 23 through March 31, now’s the prime time to upgrade your collection while saving as much money as possible.

Perhaps you want to finally try the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade that everyone and their dog has tried. Or maybe you want to venture into the world of K-beauty with Dr.Jart+ products. Regardless, there’s something for everyone in Space NK’s mid-season sale. You could even cross off someone from your shopping list by getting them any of these eight picks.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Blur wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone with Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum. It blends tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids with raspberry extract and horse chestnut to provide gentle exfoliation, without drying out your skin.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade

We know you’ve definitely heard about this cult-favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills product. The creamy brow pomade lets you shape and define your brows to fluffy perfection. The long-lasting, waterproof formula is easy to apply and has a natural matte finish.

Sunday Riley Charcoal Smoothie Body Scrub

You’ve probably already tried Sunday Riley’s incredible skincare offerings, but did you know the brand also carries a handful of equally as effective body products? This body scrub is one example. It calls on salicylic and lactic acids to smooth out the skin and gently slough off dead skin cells. The product also draws out impurities and hydrates the skin so that it isn’t left dry and irritated.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

Enhance your natural lip color with one of Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipsticks. Oils, triglycerides and waxes join forces with 3D glowing pigments to give you four stunning, limited-edition nude shades that each last for up to 10 hours. You might’ve just found your new fave everyday lipstick for spring.

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Serum leaves you with a bright, smooth, glowing complexion. On top of multi-tasking vitamin C, the formula also includes soothing aloe, plumping hyaluronic acid, rejuvenating collagen, restoring ginseng root extract and conditioning castor oil.

Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a year-round must-have, but especially during the spring and summer when UV rays are at their strongest. What better timing to test out Dr. Dennis Gross’ SPF? The sunscreen contains skincare ingredients in addition to broad-spectrum sun protection.

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Soufflé Body Crème

This product had us at soufflé. It’s so nourishing and luxe with vitamins A, E and F that deeply moisturize the skin. Not only does this body cream feel amazing on, it smells like vanilla and cinnamon.

Dr.Jart+ Teatreatment Soothing Spot

If you’re having trouble getting rid of blemishes, this tea tree-packed spot treatment is your new hero product. The product calms bumps and red spots and regulates excess oil production.