Space NK Perfects the Art of Feeling Good All Day

We’ve all experienced a perfectly refreshing morning, a supremely successful afternoon pick-me-up, or a mind-clearing evening as a perfect close to a hectic day. Space NK recreates those successful moments in its latest collection, Life.

A collection of soothing products, <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/3207/nicky-kinnaird” target=”_blank”>Nicky Kinnaird of Space Nk presents, Life: candles, lotions, gels and soaks- which allow you to not only relive those occasional feel-good moments, but integrate them into your regular routine.

The collection is comprised of four scents: Tomato Rhubarb, Mandarin Grapefruit, Gingered Woods, and Midnight Jasmine.

The Tomato Rhubarb candle and muscle soak emit a blend of juniper, rosemary, and eucalyptus easing the transition from nighttime to morning, and rehabilitating the previous days hard worked muscles.

Mandarin Grapefruit, a scented candle, shower gel and body lotion carry a citrus infused aroma and an invigorating freshness to really put yourself in motion and jump start your day.

Gingered Woods, a combination of candles with more textured scents, and a set of bath gel and lotion is designed to promote reflection and start to change gears from high activity to a calmer relaxation.

Midnight Jasmine, a final candle, cocoon body lotion and bath milk, is the perfect pre-slumber night cap. The combination of hot, thick liquid cleansing and sealing lotions allow you to selfishly submerge in luxurious tranquility.

Special thanks to beautysnob.com for the how-to on pampering, and exciting date to look forward to. July 8 can’t come soon enough.