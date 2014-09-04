WATCH: Get a High-Fashion Ponytail in Just a Few Steps

For Space NK’s Autumn/Winter 2014 campaign, the brand was inspired by New York City, opting to shoot their entire campaign here – for the first time ever – working with some of the city’s top artists (makeup artist Tina Turnbow, hairstylist Michael Dueñas and photographer Geoff Barrenger) to create five fashion-forward yet achievable looks that urban girl’s could look to for inspiration for the season to come.
We teamed up with the brand to bring their “Mane Objectives” look from the campaign to real life, working with hairstylist Michael Dueñas and model Darla Baker on a ponytail that could actually be done at home. Duenas called his take on this look the “Magic Ponytail” and walked us through the steps to get it in the video below. Not only were we happy to see an easy and sleek ponytail option to dress up our look, it took barely any products to achieve. Plus, Space NK is offering a promo code for all Beauty High readers to help you pull it off!
Products Used:
Oribe Smooth Style Serum
Oribe Superfine Hairspray
PROMO CODE: For a limited time, you can discover fall color at Space NK and get these looks too! Using the promo code BEAUTYHIGHSNK you’ll receive $20 off a $75 purchase from September 2nd through September 8th.