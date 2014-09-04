WATCH: Get a High-Fashion Ponytail in Just a Few Steps

For Space NK’s Autumn/Winter 2014 campaign, the brand was inspired by New York City, opting to shoot their entire campaign here – for the first time ever – working with some of the city’s top artists (makeup artist Tina Turnbow, hairstylist Michael Dueñas and photographer Geoff Barrenger) to create five fashion-forward yet achievable looks that urban girl’s could look to for inspiration for the season to come.

MORE: Get the Off-Duty Ballerina Look From Space NK’s Fall Campaign

We teamed up with the brand to bring their “Mane Objectives” look from the campaign to real life, working with hairstylist Michael Dueñas and model Darla Baker on a ponytail that could actually be done at home. Duenas called his take on this look the “Magic Ponytail” and walked us through the steps to get it in the video below. Not only were we happy to see an easy and sleek ponytail option to dress up our look, it took barely any products to achieve. Plus, Space NK is offering a promo code for all Beauty High readers to help you pull it off!

Products Used:

Oribe Smooth Style Serum

Oribe Superfine Hairspray

PROMO CODE: For a limited time, you can discover fall color at Space NK and get these looks too! Using the promo code BEAUTYHIGHSNK you’ll receive $20 off a $75 purchase from September 2nd through September 8th.

The BeautyHigh.com offer is $20 to spend on any product on the website as Space NK would like you to try some of their other carefully selected products. Your order must total $75 or more on full price/non-sale products before delivery has been added and the promotional code BEAUTYHIGHSNK must also be entered in the promo code box on the shopping bag page, before checkout. One use per customer. The $20 discount will be applied at checkout where the order total equals $75 or more. This offer can be used in conjunction with our free shipping over $50. This offer applies online only on the us.spacenk.com site, not the UK site and is not available in-store. This offer is only available online between 12:00am EST Tuesday, September 2nd 2014 through 11:59pm EST Monday, September 8th 2014 and we reserve the right to end it early or extend it without notice. Please note that all items from the sale and all gift card purchases are excluded from this promotion. The offer is not refundable and there is no cash value/alternative. The offer cannot be exchanged in stores or online for another product.