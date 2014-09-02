Get the Off-Duty Ballerina Look From Space NK’s Fall Campaign

We often turn to various sources of inspiration for our beauty looks: Fashion shows, red carpets, magazines (and the ads inside them) and even our friends. The people responsible for our inspiration are also looking to be inspired, too. For their autumn/winter 2014 campaign, Space NK turned to New York for the very first time, not only shooting their entire campaign in the city (as opposed to their usual London shoot location, where the brand was born) but also drawing inspiration from it. Calling it their “New York Story” the campaign draws upon both runway inspiration from the shows as well as the beauty of the city itself.

We teamed up with the brand to dissect their “Off-Duty Ballerina” look from the campaign, pictured above, created by makeup artist Tina Turnbow. In the video below, Turnbow walks us through exactly how to get this gorgeous look, yet make it wearable for everyday – plus, we pulled out the products you’ll need to get the look, and Space NK is offering a promo code for all Beauty High readers to help you pull it off!

Products Used:

By Terry Cellularose Brightening CC Lumi-Serum

By Terry Touche Veloutee

Eve Lom Brilliant Cover Concealer SPF 15

Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Bronzing Veil

By Terry Terrybly Rose de Rose in Rose Infernale

By Terry Ombre Blackstar in Frozen Quartz

Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler

Eyeko Alexa Chung Eye Do Mascara

By Terry Baume de Rose Nutri-Couleur in Rosy Babe

