This Low-Key Sale Has The Ordinary, Sunday Riley & More For 20% Off RN—Here’s What to Buy

When you’re trying to add on to your skincare routine, look to someone who you can trust. There are tons of beauty experts out there, but we’re tapping on Caroline Hirons, the no B.S. skinfluencer who always tells it like it is, to come through with the best picks. Luckily, she teamed up with skincare hub Space NK to share her top beauty essentials.

Best part? All of her faves are 20 percent off, plus all of the included brands have the same discount for the rest of their offerings. This means, if she features something from a brand like Sunday Riley (which she did), the rest of the brand’s products are also on sale. Score.

Hirons, a beauty author and aesthetician, is trained in over 100 brands. She has done facials all around the world, so she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to skincare. We perused her picks and let’s just say she’s onto something. You’ll find everyone’s fave skincare brand, The Ordinary, as well as crowd-pleaser, Sunday Riley, in Hiron’s wishlist. Below, find eight of the products you should definitely add to your cart while you can.

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

This balm-to-oil cleanser wipes away all your makeup and impurities. It’s non-comedogenic and soap-free, making it great for all skin types.

Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Cream

Bring some hydration to your delicate under-eye area with the help of this cream. The retinoid helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles overnight, too.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Formula

Dr. Gennis Gross’ iconic peel pads pack a one-two punch with one wipe that exfoliates and another that neutralizes.

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

This antioxidant-packed cleanser rehydrates skin, without leaving it feeling super tight or stripped. It’s a light, non-foaming cleansing lotion that won’t clog your pores either.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

Massage a few drops of this oil onto your face and you’ll be left with the dewiest complexion. Vitamin C and turmeric work together to brighten and even out skin tone, while evening primrose oil soothes.

Tata Harper Repairative Moisturizer

Lather up this lightweight face lotion that’s enriched with a blend of nourishing rose, geranium and bergamot essential oils, along with soothing aloe vera.

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum

This anti-aging eye serum works overtime to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can also use it as your eye primer.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Try The Ordinary’s iconic bright red peeling solution for yourself to exfoliate, unclog your pores, tackle blemishes and even out your skin tone.